Fire crews called to house fire in Oban

Emergency services were called to a house fire in Oban today.

Fire crews were deployed to the scene of a blaze on the town’s John Street at around 4.30pm.

Three appliances were sent to the incident, with firefighters using one hose reel jet to extinguish the flames.

The stop message was received about an hour later and all crews left the scene shortly before 5.30pm.

A fire spokeswoman said: “We were called to reports of a house fire at 4.28pm.

“Three appliances were deployed to the scene. Crews used one hose reel jet to put off the fire.

“We received the stop message at 5.25pm.”