Fire crews called to house fire in Oban By Denny Andonova August 9, 2022, 5:36 pm Updated: August 9, 2022, 7:25 pm 0 Emergency services attended a house fire in Oban on Tuesday afternoon. Photo by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Emergency services were called to a house fire in Oban today. Fire crews were deployed to the scene of a blaze on the town’s John Street at around 4.30pm. Three appliances were sent to the incident, with firefighters using one hose reel jet to extinguish the flames. The stop message was received about an hour later and all crews left the scene shortly before 5.30pm. A fire spokeswoman said: “We were called to reports of a house fire at 4.28pm. “Three appliances were deployed to the scene. Crews used one hose reel jet to put off the fire. “We received the stop message at 5.25pm.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Man taken to hospital following two-vehicle crash south of Dingwall Three people treated by paramedics after fish and chip shop blaze House collapses amid fire and explosion in Croydon Three Aberdeen fire crews battle fire in Fernhill Drive