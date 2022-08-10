Dead whale washed ashore on Highland beach

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Crowds flocked to see a whale that had been washed up on a Highland beach last night.

A whale was washed ashore at Ardersier which attracted a large number of people hoping for a look at the large mammal.

Police and coastguard teams were called to help deal with the dead whale.

A spokesman for the coastguard said: “We were called around 8.30pm to assist with a whale that had washed ashore at Ardersier.

“The whale had sadly passed away.

A large crowd had gathered

“We tasked coastguard teams from Inverness and Nairn to help. Police were on scene to help with a large crowd that had gathered.

“On scene were the British Divers Marine Life Rescue team and we were there primarily to assist them. But the whale was pronounced dead.

“The whale is still in situ and will be removed at some point.”