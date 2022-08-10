Highland Council goes against its own policy to build affordable houses on Golspie green space

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Highland Council is to press ahead with plans for a new housing development in Golspie.

The plans had attracted objections from local residents, who were concerned about the loss of green space in the village.

The site is a former hockey field off South Argo Terrace, which was designated as protected green space on the council’s own local development plan.

However, the council’s housing team said the village needs affordable housing more than it needs green space.

Since the site has not been used for sports in several decades, they argued it could be considered for development.

At a meeting of north planning committee, councillors ruled in favour of the application.

Objections settled

One of the key issues raised by locals was a loss of access via Sibell Road to the backs of existing houses. As a result, Highland Council agreed to protect this access route and upgrade the path.

Local member Richard Gale welcomed the changes, saying that he felt the community’s main concerns had now been addressed.

The application is one that divided opinion locally. It attracted four objections and a petition with seven signatures, but also four comments in support.

Golspie Community Council took a neutral stance, noting the main contentious issues. Opponents of the scheme said the council had not consulted on the change of use from the development plan.

They wanted the council to build new housing in one of its existing sites, such as Sibell Road or Drummuie.

However, the council’s housing team ruled out both. They said Sibell Road has drainage issues and Drummuie is car-dependent, whilst the South Argo Terrace site allows for active travel.

Minor departure from local plan

This was an unusual planning application, given that the council was effectively going against its own local development plan.

However, planning officers told the committee they could make a “minor departure” if the site in question is no longer fit for purpose.

The field near Golspie Primary School previously hosted local hockey matches, but none have taken place for many decades. As such, planners say the site has no specific function and can be considered for development.

Councillors agreed, unanimously passing the motion.

“Golspie has various areas of green space and this field has not been used for hockey for a very long time,” said Mr Gale. “The community’s objections have been addressed to my satisfaction and I fully support this application.”

