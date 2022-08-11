Two people, 75 and 45, dead and another in critical condition after A9 crash near Newtonmore

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two people have been killed and another critically injured in a crash near Newtonmore.

A car and a lorry crashed on the A9 Aviemore to Inverness road at around 4.50pm on Wednesday.

Fire crews from Newtonmore and Aviemore, police and the ambulance service attended the scene.

Two passengers in the car, a 75-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man, died at the scene. The driver of the car, a 46-year-old woman, is in a critical condition in hospital.

Family have been informed.

The 59-year-old driver of the lorry was unhurt.

A collision inspection has been carried out and the road was shut for more than eight hours.

Appeal for information

Police are now urging anyone with further information or dashcam footage of the incident to contact them and assist with their investigation.

Sergeant Alasdair Mackay said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased at this difficult time.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have seen the crash or who has any dashcam footage to get in touch with officers.

“Anyone with any information is asked to call police via 101, quoting incident number 2516 of August 10.”