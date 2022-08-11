Highland play park report reveals £245,000 investment next year – and £3.5m repairs bill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Highland play park report reveals £245,000 investment next year – and £3.5m repairs bill

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
August 11, 2022, 5:00 pm
Highland Council may close some play parks to target limited funds. Photo: Shutterstock

Highland councillors will next week discuss a strategy to bring the region’s 321 play parks up to scratch.

But with a huge repair bill and a paltry level of investment, do they have any hope of delivering for Highland children?

The numbers make for sobering reading.

Highland Council has no capital budget at all for play parks. The council is required by law to maintain them, but has no statutory duty to provide them in the first place.

So when the capital budget has to cover a massive school estate and crumbling roads, play parks often pay the price.

As a result, over the years, Highland Council has run up a sizeable backlog of repairs and maintenance. Incredibly, there are 321 play parks across Highland – including 93 in Inverness (eight of which are soon to close).

Together, they have 2,500 pieces of play equipment.

However, without continued investment, many parks have fallen into disrepair.

Highland Council estimates the repairs bill for 2022-23 at £3.5 million.

What’s happening with Scottish Government cash?

The Scottish Government made a manifesto commitment to ensure all children can access play in their own community.

To fund that, they’ve pledged to invest £60m in this period of parliament.

Sounds great, but the money doesn’t go far once it’s divvied up.

Last year, Highland Council received its share, which amounted to £234,000.

A relatively modest sum, and the council ran out of time to spend the money, so £232,000 of it is carried forward into this financial year.

In 2022-23, Highland Council expects to receive a further £245,000.

If that sounds dismal, there is some potential light in the tunnel. Later this year, the Scottish Government says it will present plans for a multi-year settlement for councils.

This will allow local authorities to get ahead a bit, and plan how they will spend what resources they do have.

What are Highland Council’s plans?

Highland Council has adopted a place-based approach to its play parks. This means it’s effectively devolved the decisions to area committees, on the basis that each community will know best how to spend the cash.

In the last couple of years, area committees have undertaken a review of what they already have, and what they hope to deliver.

Inverness parent Martin Burnside says Whin Park is not fit for purpose

Some areas have already decided to reduce the number of play parks, focusing on quality over quantity.

Inverness can expect to drop from 93 parks to 85.

In June, council bosses admitted Whin Park – one of Highland’s flagship parks – was in need of urgent investment.

Other areas are looking to consolidate their play parks. Badenoch and Strathspey are shutting three, taking their total to 20.

Meanwhile, area committees in Lochaber, Skye and Raasay, Dingwall and Seaforth and Easter Ross have each agreed to close down one play park.

Of course, the council’s £234,000 share of national funds doesn’t go far. To top it up, many area committees decided to use unspent Covid relief and place-based funding on Highland play parks.

Last year, they invested nearly £80,000 of Covid money and just short of £700,000 place-based funding into play parks.

Looking ahead

Highland Council says it has already carried out “numerous repairs” including swing seats, chains, gates and fencing. Most sites have had their play bark replaced, as well as climbing nets and some small play items.

Maintenance such as weeding and painting has also helped. But there still remains a power of work to replace expensive play equipment across hundreds of parks.

Wick’s Bignold Park has had all its equipment removed and the gates padlocked shut. Photo: Nicola Sinclair

To build some momentum, the council is hiring a play park co-ordinator, who will be tasked with overseeing the play park strategy.

Looking ahead, councillors will have a difficult decision on whether to close down some sites to focus investment on a few flagship play parks.

Ongoing maintenance is an issue too. The council’s revenue budget for play parks is just £176,900 – that needs to cover staff labour, plant and fleet, materials and some contractor costs.

Members of the Highland Council’s communities and place committee will discuss the scale of the challenge next week.

