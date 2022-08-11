Emergency services called to school fire in Kyle of Lochalsh

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Emergency services were called to a school blaze in Kyle of Lochalsh.

Fire crews were alerted to a fire at Kyle Primary School at around 12.25pm.

Three appliances were deployed to the incident in the Highland village shortly after.

A fire spokeswoman confirmed the fire was extinguished in about an hour.

However, firefighters remained at the scene to secure the building.

There have been no reported casualties. The extent of the damage is currently unknown.

A fire spokeswoman said: “We received reports of a fire within the building of Kyle Primary School at 12.25pm.

“Three appliances were sent to the incident and crews remain at the scene.

“We have no reports of casulaties.”

Firefighters used two hose reel jets, small gear, a positive pressure ventilation (PPV) fan, a ladder and a thermal imaging camera to tackle the fire.

The stop message was received around 2pm.

Highland Council has been approached for a comment.