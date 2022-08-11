Skye shooting: Everything we know so far about tragedy on the island

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The sequence of events on Skye that led to the shooting of father John MacKinnon and led to three others being rushed to hospital has devastated the community.

Emergency services were first called to Tarskavaig on the island shortly before 9am on Wednesday, which we now know was a report about Mr MacKinnon’s sister-in-law Rowena MacDonald, who had been stabbed.

While medics airlifted the woman to hospital in Glasgow for treatment, a sequence continued with linked events in the Teangue area of the island and Dornie on the mainland.

Below we have listed everything we know so far about the events that have shocked people on Skye, the Highlands and across Scotland.

Died while trying to save others

The first local accounts say Mr MacKinnon was shot while trying to save others.

The father-of-six was reportedly trying to prevent his attacker from getting hold of the gun.

In a statement released through police, Mr MacKinnon’s family have paid tribute to the “much-loved” community member, describing him as “a loving husband, father-of-six, brother, uncle and grandfather”.

Second shooting

After the incident in Teangue, the gunman drove about an hour to Dornie in Kyle of Lochalsh.

There, two people, named locally as osteopath John Don MacKenzie and his wife Fay, were attacked. It is believed he was shot and she was injured.

Gun belonged to shooter

As investigations began to examine what happened on Wednesday morning, police confirmed the gun used in the shootings was owned and registered to the shooter.

A 50-strong taskforce involving officers from across Scotland is in the area investigating.

Chief Superintendent Conrad Trickett confirmed a taser was used by police.

Support needed for Skye

Communities on Skye have been devastated by the events of this week. In the aftermath, local SNP MP Ian Blackford called for a review of gun control.

However, others have stressed better support and mental health facilities are needed for rural areas.

Councillor John Finlayson said: “It’s important that we shouldn’t be putting pressure on anyone to talk or speak about the incident yesterday, but we need to be there for them when they want to do that.”

‘Life has changed forever’

While the busy summer tourist season on Skye has continued uninterrupted, for many on the island life will never be the same again.

Visitors have spoken of their disbelief about how such a tragedy could happen in the community.

Meanwhile, former councillor John Gordon has called for funding to be devoted to the island to help residents recover.

And current Skye councillor Calum Munro has encouraged anyone who needs support to reach out to agencies for help.

Man, 39, due in court today

Police have confirmed a 39-year-old man is due to appear in court charged with the murder of his brother-in-law, and the attempted murder of his wife and a couple in Skye and Lochalsh.

He has been named locally as Finlay MacDonald and is expected to appear in Inverness Sheriff Court today.