Family of John MacKinnon pay tribute to father-of-six and ‘much-loved member of Skye community’

The family of John MacKinnon who was killed in a shooting on Skye, have paid tribute to the “much-loved” father-of-six.

John MacKinnon died at his home in Sasaig, in the Teangue area, after being shot.

From local accounts, Mr MacKinnon was trying to stop others from being hurt when he was killed after attempting to stop the attacker from getting hold of a gun.

His family have released a statement through police this afternoon following his death.

They said: “John was a loving husband, father-of-six, brother, uncle and grandfather to his family, and was a much-loved member of the community.

“John loved the outdoors, was a keen motorcyclist and, as a loved father, shared his activities with his family.”

A 39-year-old man has been charged in connection with Mr MacKinnon’s murder and the attempted murder of three other individuals.

He is scheduled to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court on Friday, August 12.