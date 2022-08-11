Family of John MacKinnon pay tribute to father-of-six and ‘much-loved member of Skye community’ By Lottie Hood August 11, 2022, 4:33 pm Updated: August 11, 2022, 6:37 pm John MacKinnon was killed in the incident in Skye on Wednesday, August 10. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The family of John MacKinnon who was killed in a shooting on Skye, have paid tribute to the “much-loved” father-of-six. John MacKinnon died at his home in Sasaig, in the Teangue area, after being shot. From local accounts, Mr MacKinnon was trying to stop others from being hurt when he was killed after attempting to stop the attacker from getting hold of a gun. John MacKinnon died and Rowena MacDonald, John Don MacKenzie and Fay MacKenzie were injured in three linked incidents on Skye. His family have released a statement through police this afternoon following his death. They said: “John was a loving husband, father-of-six, brother, uncle and grandfather to his family, and was a much-loved member of the community. “John loved the outdoors, was a keen motorcyclist and, as a loved father, shared his activities with his family.” A 39-year-old man has been charged in connection with Mr MacKinnon’s murder and the attempted murder of three other individuals. He is scheduled to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court on Friday, August 12. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Man, 39, due in court today accused of murder of brother-in-law on Skye and attempted murder of wife and couple Skye shooting: Everything we know so far about tragedy on the island Gun used in Skye tragedy was registered to shooter, police confirm Nicola Sturgeon offers condolences after Skye shooting