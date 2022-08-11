Man, 39, charged with murder and attempted murder after Skye shootings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Man, 39, charged with murder and attempted murder after Skye shootings

By Lottie Hood
August 11, 2022, 6:46 pm Updated: August 11, 2022, 6:48 pm
Police were called to the scene of shooting at Saasaig, Teangue, at about 9.30am on August 10. Picture: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Police were called to the scene of shooting at Saasaig, Teangue, at about 9.30am on August 10. Picture: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

A man has been charged in connection with murder and three attempted murders in Skye and Lochalsh.

Police have confirmed a 39-year-old has now been charged in connection with the shooting on Skye on Wednesday, August 10.

Father-of-six, John MacKinnon was killed during the incident and three other people were injured.

Mr MacKinnon’s sister-in-law, Rowena MacDonald was the first one to be attacked and was airlifted to hospital in Glasgow.

Skye
John Mackinnon died and Rowena MacDonald, John Don Mackenzie and Fay Mackenzie were injured in three linked incidents on Skye.

Mr MacKinnon was then shot in his home in Sasaig where locals believe he tried to prevent the attacker from getting hold of the gun.

Emergency services were called but he died at the scene.

His family have since paid tribute to the loved father and “much-loved member of the community”.

The gunman is then reported to have driven an hour to Dornie in Kyle of Lochalsh.

It is believed he shot osteopath John Don MacKenzie and injured his wife, Fay.

Since the tragedy, many have called for there to be better support and mental health facilities for rural areas.

The man charged in connection with the incident is expected to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court on Friday August 12.

Latest updates on the Skye tragedy

[[title]]