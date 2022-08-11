Man, 39, charged with murder and attempted murder after Skye shootings

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been charged in connection with murder and three attempted murders in Skye and Lochalsh.

Police have confirmed a 39-year-old has now been charged in connection with the shooting on Skye on Wednesday, August 10.

Father-of-six, John MacKinnon was killed during the incident and three other people were injured.

Mr MacKinnon’s sister-in-law, Rowena MacDonald was the first one to be attacked and was airlifted to hospital in Glasgow.

Mr MacKinnon was then shot in his home in Sasaig where locals believe he tried to prevent the attacker from getting hold of the gun.

Emergency services were called but he died at the scene.

His family have since paid tribute to the loved father and “much-loved member of the community”.

The gunman is then reported to have driven an hour to Dornie in Kyle of Lochalsh.

It is believed he shot osteopath John Don MacKenzie and injured his wife, Fay.

Since the tragedy, many have called for there to be better support and mental health facilities for rural areas.

The man charged in connection with the incident is expected to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court on Friday August 12.