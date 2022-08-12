Autistic woman aims to challenge stigma with ‘disability doodles’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Autistic woman aims to challenge stigma with ‘disability doodles’

By Michelle Henderson
August 12, 2022, 5:47 pm
Jodie Sandiford from Grantown has created a series of Disability Doodles to help end the stigma's surrounding disability.
An autistic woman from Grantown is using her creativity to help change perceptions around disability.

An autistic woman from Grantown is using her creativity to help change perceptions around disability.

Jodie Sandiford has created a series of inspiring “disability doodles” to challenge negative perceptions around disability and difference.

A member of the Inspire Highland young people’s group, she has spent the last six months developing her designs to explore the myths.

She said: “The first ‘disability doodle’ I drew was representing one of my own disabilities, hydrocephalus (shown by a bandage on his head), but for the postcards I focused instead on slightly more common conditions that people will hopefully recognise and want to learn about.

“A lot of people see disabilities as horrific and scary, both for themselves and others – but that doesn’t mean they have to be scary, or intimidating.”

The postcards, depicting autism, anxiety, essential tremors, ADHD, visual impairment and physical disability include direct quotes from young people from within Inspire Highland.

Showing support to the disabled and additional support needs community

Inspire Highland is part of the wider organisation of Inspiring Young Voices, a Scottish charity set up in 2000.

Inspire Highland is part of the wider organisation of Inspiring Young Voices, a Scottish charity set up in 2000.

The organisation was previously known as Highland Children & Young People’s Forum.

Officials from Inspire Highland hope that the postcards will show support for the disabled and additional support needs community, or to give a wee boost to someone with a disability.

Ms Sandiford has now begun making plans for an e-version of the postcards so that they can be accessible to people of all ages and abilities.

She hopes her designs will help change people’s negative perceptions.

“I hope that my doodles will help people of all ages and experiences to see disability in a brighter light, help people change negative perceptions of disability and long-term illness, and open up opportunities to discuss disability awareness and representation further, on all levels,” she said.

