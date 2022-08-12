Autistic woman aims to challenge stigma with ‘disability doodles’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An autistic woman from Grantown is using her creativity to help change perceptions around disability.

Jodie Sandiford has created a series of inspiring “disability doodles” to challenge negative perceptions around disability and difference.

A member of the Inspire Highland young people’s group, she has spent the last six months developing her designs to explore the myths.

She said: “The first ‘disability doodle’ I drew was representing one of my own disabilities, hydrocephalus (shown by a bandage on his head), but for the postcards I focused instead on slightly more common conditions that people will hopefully recognise and want to learn about.

“A lot of people see disabilities as horrific and scary, both for themselves and others – but that doesn’t mean they have to be scary, or intimidating.”

Showing support to the disabled and additional support needs community

The postcards, depicting autism, anxiety, essential tremors, ADHD, visual impairment and physical disability include direct quotes from young people from within Inspire Highland.

Inspire Highland is part of the wider organisation of Inspiring Young Voices, a Scottish charity set up in 2000.

The organisation was previously known as Highland Children & Young People’s Forum.

Officials from Inspire Highland hope that the postcards will show support for the disabled and additional support needs community, or to give a wee boost to someone with a disability.

Ms Sandiford has now begun making plans for an e-version of the postcards so that they can be accessible to people of all ages and abilities.

She hopes her designs will help change people’s negative perceptions.

“I hope that my doodles will help people of all ages and experiences to see disability in a brighter light, help people change negative perceptions of disability and long-term illness, and open up opportunities to discuss disability awareness and representation further, on all levels,” she said.