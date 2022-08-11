Concerns grow for missing 27-year-old man from Aviemore

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police have issued an appeal to help trace a missing 27-year-old man from Aviemore.

Mathew Kain was last seen in the town around 10pm on Monday.

He was reporting missing from both his work and home address.

Police believe Mr Kain, who is originally from Aberdeen, was likely heard leaving his home address around 10.30pm on Tuesday evening.

Officers are now appealing for the public’s help in tracing his whereabouts as his family become increasingly concerned.

He is described as being around 6ft, of medium build with close cropped, dark hair. He normally wears casual clothing.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police on 101 quoting Incident 0901 of 11/08/22.