Shetland twins born on Loganair flight celebrate 40th birthday with special gifts

Forty years ago, Lynsey and David Henderson came into the world in the most unusual of circumstances.

The twins, from Shetland, were born to mum Mandy and dad Adrian on August 13 almost 40 miles apart on board an air ambulance with Scottish airline Loganair.

Lynsey was delivered by Dr Freshwater on the special Britten-Norman Islander air ambulance flight as it flew over the sea from Tingwall Airport to Aberdeen.

Younger brother David waited until the plane’s wheels hit the runway at Aberdeen Airport to make his special appearance.

‘A small part of history’

The pair were born four weeks early.

They are two of more than 20 airborne childbirths that Loganair has supported throughout its 60-year history.

And last week, the Henderson twins were once again greeted by the airline staff in Shetland to mark their 40th birthday.

The pair was welcomed at Sumburgh Airport, where Captain Eddie Watt gave them flight tickets to celebrate the special occasion.

David Henderson, a civil servant based in Lerwick, said: “It’s nice for a couple of ageing twins that our birth, on an ambulance flight 40 years ago, has become a small part of the history of the important Shetland to Aberdeen route. Our thanks to Loganair for marking the occasion.”

Jonathan Hinkles, Loganair’s chief executive, said: “We have a long history of connecting communities for all kinds of travel requirements, including the unexpected ones.

“David and Lynsey are part of a small but elite club of babies born on board with Loganair and it was great to present them with a small token to mark their 40th birthday celebrations.

“We’re very proud to still play an important role today in connecting remote communities to the mainland for NHS treatment.”