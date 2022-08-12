Ferry company CalMac announce eight-part behind the scenes documentary which they claim will not ‘gloss over problems’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

CalMac has announced an eight-part documentary that will go behind the scenes on the ferry company’s operations.

They claim that the TV show will not “gloss over problems”.

The BBC series will be airing in 2023 and will report on the working lives of the crew who serve west coast communities across the network.

Filming has already begun and will observe employees as they carry out normal tasks and duties.

It will also focus on the people and communities which depend on CalMac, exploring their way of life and livelihoods.

Caledonian MacBrayne, usually shortened to CalMac is the UK’s largest ferry operator – operating 29 routes to over 50 destinations.

It is part of Scottish Government-owned ferry and harbour operator, David MacBrayne.

A summer of problems for CalMac

The ferry operator has been on the ropes after a crisis-laden summer that saw sailings cancelled during the peak tourist season.

Businesses have reported a 50% loss in their earnings and some customers have been unable to access reimbursement for costs caused by the problems.

The issues with the company’s operations has led to some members of the public lashing out at members of staff.

Last week, CalMac called the police over “aggressive behaviour” at port offices in Mallaig and Ardrossan.

Will it change public perception?

There seems to be some hope within CalMac that the documentary will help change the public perception of the company.

Robbie Drummond, managing director of CalMac, said: “This documentary will not gloss over these problems but is an opportunity to highlight the importance of the ferry service to people’s lives.

‘A chance to show who we really are’

“It will showcase the people who regularly use the ferry service and to promote the unique local businesses operating within the islands, all of whom rely on CalMac.

“This is a chance for us to show who we really are and the lengths our people go to every day to deliver our services.”

CalMac said they had been approached by production companies wanting to get involved in a documentary project for over two years.

CalMac staff under the spotlight

The company currently employees 1,700 people, making it one of the biggest businesses headquartered in Scotland.

Since last summer, Aberdeen-based recruitment firm Genesis Personnel has been contracted on a £3million deal to supply temporary seagoing staff or the ferry operator.

This is not the first time that CalMac has let people have a peek behind the curtain at how their staff operation works.

In June, CalMac released a short video for their “People Behind the Journey” campaign which focuses on its crew.

Watch it below:

For their upcoming documentary, CalMac have said that staff are not under any obligation to be filmed.

The production company, IWC Media, has experience with island travel since making comedian Susan Calman’s Secret Scotland, which saw her go to Mull and the Outer Hebrides.

They have also said they the film crew will not affect operational procedures.

It is currently unknown what parts of the fleet will feature in the documentary.