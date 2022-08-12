Fundraiser for family of Skye shooting victim John MacKinnon launched

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Fundraiser for family of Skye shooting victim John MacKinnon launched

By Mike Merritt
August 12, 2022, 8:14 pm Updated: August 12, 2022, 8:16 pm
A Crowdfunder has been launched to support John MacKinnon's family following the tragedy.

A fundraising page has been set up to support the family of a father-of-six killed in the Skye tragedy.

John MacKinnon, 47, was shot dead at his home in the Teangue area on Wednesday.

Finlay MacDonald, 39, appeared in court today accused of his murder, and the attempted murder of three other people.

The community has rallied together to support each other through the tragedy.

And within hours of a Crowdfunder being set up for Mr MacKinnon’s family, hundreds of people have donated – raising more than £4,500.

The page was set up by Free Church minister Rev Gordon Matheson.

Rev Matheson, the minister for Sleat and Strath Free Church, wrote: “Our desire is to support the family of John MacKinnon immediately following the tragic events of Wednesday August 10, 2022.”

In a statement released by yesterday, Mr MacKinnon was described as a “loving husband, father-of-six, brother, uncle and grandfather”.

Describing him as a “much loved member of the community”, his family added: “John loved the outdoors, was a keen motorcyclist and, as a loved father, shared his activities with his family.'”

Mr MacKinnon died just half an hour after his sister-in-law Rowena MacDonald was stabbed at her home in Tarskavaig.

She was airlifted to hospital in Glasgow. Another man, John Don MacKenzie, is critically ill at Raigmore after being shot at his home in Dornie. His wife, Fay MacKenzie, was also injured.

Finlay MacDonald, 39, appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court today facing charges of murder and attempted murder. He made no plea and was remanded in custody.

Latest updates on the Skye tragedy

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]