Fundraiser for family of Skye shooting victim John MacKinnon launched

A fundraising page has been set up to support the family of a father-of-six killed in the Skye tragedy.

John MacKinnon, 47, was shot dead at his home in the Teangue area on Wednesday.

Finlay MacDonald, 39, appeared in court today accused of his murder, and the attempted murder of three other people.

The community has rallied together to support each other through the tragedy.

And within hours of a Crowdfunder being set up for Mr MacKinnon’s family, hundreds of people have donated – raising more than £4,500.

The page was set up by Free Church minister Rev Gordon Matheson.

Rev Matheson, the minister for Sleat and Strath Free Church, wrote: “Our desire is to support the family of John MacKinnon immediately following the tragic events of Wednesday August 10, 2022.”

In a statement released by yesterday, Mr MacKinnon was described as a “loving husband, father-of-six, brother, uncle and grandfather”.

Describing him as a “much loved member of the community”, his family added: “John loved the outdoors, was a keen motorcyclist and, as a loved father, shared his activities with his family.'”

Mr MacKinnon died just half an hour after his sister-in-law Rowena MacDonald was stabbed at her home in Tarskavaig.

She was airlifted to hospital in Glasgow. Another man, John Don MacKenzie, is critically ill at Raigmore after being shot at his home in Dornie. His wife, Fay MacKenzie, was also injured.

Finlay MacDonald, 39, appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court today facing charges of murder and attempted murder. He made no plea and was remanded in custody.