Simpsons Garden Centre in Inverness to host Bonhams valuation event

An Inverness garden centre is teaming up with auctioneers to help uncover some of the region’s treasure troves.

Simpsons Garden Centre on Culloden Road are teaming up with Bonhams, the world’s largest antique and art auctioneers, to host a free valuation day next week.

The free one-day event, taking place on Wednesday, will give members of the public the opportunity to find out what their treasures are worth.

Auctioneers will value a host of items, ranging from works of art, silver, jewellery, books and furniture, including ceramics, glass and arms and armoury.

Entries will also be accepted for the annual Scottish Sale, being held from October 19 to the 20 in Edinburgh.

May Matthews, manging director for Bonhams in Scotland, said: “Over the years we have regularly sourced fascinating items from the Highlands, including 17th century candelabra, Inverness silver and Highland regalia.”

The event, which is taking place on Wednesday between 10am and 3pm, is one in a series of valuation days being held by the firm at various locations across the country.

Bonhams are the only firm of international auctioneers and valuers with a saleroom in Scotland with auctions for Scottish Art and Whisky, together with Scottish antiques.

Auctions in the UK are held both in Edinburgh and London and the team of valuers cover all of Scotland on a regular basis and are able to visit your home to view larger items.