Thousands raised for family of dad-of-six killed in Skye shooting tragedy

Thousands have been raised to support the family of John MacKinnon, who was killed in the Skye tragedy.

The dad-of-six, who was described as a “much-loved member of the community“, was shot dead at his home in the Teangue area on Wednesday.

Mr MacKinnon died just half an hour after his sister-in-law Rowena MacDonald was stabbed at her home in Tarskavaig.

In a third incident, 50 miles away in Dornie, osteopath John Don Mackenzie was shot and his wife Fay injured.

Finlay MacDonald, 39, appeared in court on Friday accused of Mr MacKinnon’s murder, and the attempted murder of three other people.

Community stands together in face of ‘dark day’

Hundreds of people have rallied together to support the local community in the face of the tragic events, which will be remembered by people on Skye for generations.

A Crowdfunder has now raised nearly £20,000 in support of Mr MacKinnon’s family – exceeding the initial target four times in less then 24 hours after it was first set up.

Local politicians have also called for urgent mental health support for the communities, whose lives were changed forever by the “dark day”.

Ahead of a joint police and council briefing on Thursday, Eilean a’ Cheò councillor John Finlayson said: “We need to make sure that we’ve got support in place for the young people who have been involved and the wider families, because the repercussion of this are not going to go away today or tomorrow, or even in a month’s time – they’re going to be here for a long time.

“This is a tragic situation, but the resilience of the west coast communities again is coming through, and the support that I know they’re offering to the families and to each other.

“We need to make sure that we’re all there for each other at any time.”