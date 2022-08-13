Thousands raised for family of dad-of-six killed in Skye shooting tragedy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Thousands raised for family of dad-of-six killed in Skye shooting tragedy

By Denny Andonova
August 13, 2022, 7:33 pm Updated: August 13, 2022, 7:38 pm
John Mackinnon was killed in the Skye shooting tragedy
A Crowdfunder was launched to support John MacKinnon's family following the tragedy.

Thousands have been raised to support the family of John MacKinnon, who was killed in the Skye tragedy.

The dad-of-six, who was described as a “much-loved member of the community“, was shot dead at his home in the Teangue area on Wednesday.

Mr MacKinnon died just half an hour after his sister-in-law Rowena MacDonald was stabbed at her home in Tarskavaig.

In a third incident, 50 miles away in Dornie, osteopath John Don Mackenzie was shot and his wife Fay injured.

Finlay MacDonald, 39, appeared in court on Friday accused of Mr MacKinnon’s murder, and the attempted murder of three other people.

Community stands together in face of ‘dark day’

Hundreds of people have rallied together to support the local community in the face of the tragic events, which will be remembered by people on Skye for generations.

A Crowdfunder has now raised nearly £20,000 in support of Mr MacKinnon’s family – exceeding the initial target four times in less then 24 hours after it was first set up.

Local politicians have also called for urgent mental health support for the communities, whose lives were changed forever by the “dark day”.

Councillor John Finlayson. Pic by Jason Hedges.

Ahead of a joint police and council briefing on Thursday, Eilean a’ Cheò councillor John Finlayson said: “We need to make sure that we’ve got support in place for the young people who have been involved and the wider families, because the repercussion of this are not going to go away today or tomorrow, or even in a month’s time – they’re going to be here for a long time.

“This is a tragic situation, but the resilience of the west coast communities again is coming through, and the support that I know they’re offering to the families and to each other.

“We need to make sure that we’re all there for each other at any time.”

Latest updates on the Skye tragedy

[[title]]