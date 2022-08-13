Police appeal for witnesses after incidents of inappropriate behaviour in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Police appeal for witnesses after incidents of inappropriate behaviour in Inverness

By Michelle Henderson
August 13, 2022, 6:39 pm Updated: August 13, 2022, 6:50 pm
Police have launched an appeal for witnesses into the incidents.
Police have launched an investigation following two reports of inappropriate behaviour in Inverness.

A man was seen acting indecently in the King Street area at around 11.20am on Friday morning.

A second incident of inappropriate behaviour was reported on the same day on Monatgue Row at around 9.35pm.

A man is believed to have made sexual comments towards a woman.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to come forward and assist them with their inquiries.

The man believed to be involved in both these incidents is described as between 55 and 70-years-old, around 5”10 in height and of slim build.

He has short, white hair at the sides and is thought to be unshaven.

He was wearing a dark-coloured jumper and trousers and a dark hat/baseball cap. On one occasion he was holding a carrier bag.

Inspector Craig Still said: “We recognise these reports are concerning and I want to reassure the local community that significant efforts are being made to trace the man or men involved.

“We are reviewing CCTV as part of our ongoing enquiries, and I would also ask anyone who may have seen anything suspicious to please make contact with officers.”

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1566 of 12 August 12 for Kings Street and 1075 of August 13 for Montague Row.

