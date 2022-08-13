Police appeal for witnesses after incidents of inappropriate behaviour in Inverness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police have launched an investigation following two reports of inappropriate behaviour in Inverness.

A man was seen acting indecently in the King Street area at around 11.20am on Friday morning.

A second incident of inappropriate behaviour was reported on the same day on Monatgue Row at around 9.35pm.

A man is believed to have made sexual comments towards a woman.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to come forward and assist them with their inquiries.

The man believed to be involved in both these incidents is described as between 55 and 70-years-old, around 5”10 in height and of slim build.

He has short, white hair at the sides and is thought to be unshaven.

He was wearing a dark-coloured jumper and trousers and a dark hat/baseball cap. On one occasion he was holding a carrier bag.

Inspector Craig Still said: “We recognise these reports are concerning and I want to reassure the local community that significant efforts are being made to trace the man or men involved.

“We are reviewing CCTV as part of our ongoing enquiries, and I would also ask anyone who may have seen anything suspicious to please make contact with officers.”

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1566 of 12 August 12 for Kings Street and 1075 of August 13 for Montague Row.