Motorcyclist, 63, killed in three-vehicle crash on A836 near Loch Crochach

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 63-year-old man has been killed in a three-vehicle crash near Loch Crochach.

The incident happened on the A836 Tongue to Thurso road, west of Bettyhill, at around 5.40pm on Friday.

It involved a black Yamaha motorcycle, a blue Fiat Doblo van and a blue Vauxhall car.

Emergency services attended the scene and the road was closed for about six hours, while officers carried out inquiries.

The 63-year-old rider of the motorcyclist died at the scene.

His pillion, a 56-year-old woman, was seriously hurt and flown to Raigmore Hospital for treatment. Her injuries have been described as not life-threatening.

The driver of the van and the three people travelling in the car were not injured.

Appeal for information

Police are now urging anyone with further information or dashcam footage of the incident to come forward and assist with their investigation.

Sergeant Christopher Donaldson, of the road policing unit in Dingwall, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased at this very difficult time.

“Our investigation continues and I would appeal to anyone who saw what happened, or has relevant dash cam footage, to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident reference number 3127 of Friday, August 13.