Motorcyclist, 63, killed in three-vehicle crash on A836 near Loch Crochach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Motorcyclist, 63, killed in three-vehicle crash on A836 near Loch Crochach

By Denny Andonova
August 14, 2022, 10:09 am Updated: August 14, 2022, 10:10 am
Emergency services were called to an incident on the A836 near Loch Crochach on Friday afternoon. Image by Google Maps.
Emergency services were called to an incident on the A836 near Loch Crochach on Friday afternoon. Image by Google Maps.

A 63-year-old man has been killed in a three-vehicle crash near Loch Crochach.

The incident happened on the A836 Tongue to Thurso road, west of Bettyhill, at around 5.40pm on Friday.

It involved a black Yamaha motorcycle, a blue Fiat Doblo van and a blue Vauxhall car.

Emergency services attended the scene and the road was closed for about six hours, while officers carried out inquiries.

The 63-year-old rider of the motorcyclist died at the scene.

His pillion, a 56-year-old woman, was seriously hurt and flown to Raigmore Hospital for treatment. Her injuries have been described as not life-threatening.

The driver of the van and the three people travelling in the car were not injured.

Appeal for information

Police are now urging anyone with further information or dashcam footage of the incident to come forward and assist with their investigation.

Sergeant Christopher Donaldson, of the road policing unit in Dingwall, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased at this very difficult time.

“Our investigation continues and I would appeal to anyone who saw what happened, or has relevant dash cam footage, to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident reference number 3127 of Friday, August 13.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]