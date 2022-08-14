Off-duty police inspector one of three ‘real heroes’ who helped bring Skye shooting to end

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Off-duty police inspector one of three ‘real heroes’ who helped bring Skye shooting to end

By Shona Gossip
August 14, 2022, 12:52 pm Updated: August 14, 2022, 1:19 pm
Inspector Bruce Crawford was off-duty, but raced to help his colleagues at Dornie as the Skye incidents unfolded on Wednesday. Pic: Duncan Brown/DCT Archives
Inspector Bruce Crawford was off-duty, but raced to help his colleagues at Dornie as the Skye incidents unfolded on Wednesday. Pic: Duncan Brown/DCT Archives

An off-duty policeman was one of three hero officers who helped end a series of armed attacks on Skye.

Inspector Bruce Crawford, who was not working, raced to the house in Dornie where osteopath John MacKenzie and his wife Fay lay injured.

He and two uniformed colleagues helped bring the incident under control, and have been praised for their actions.

Insp Crawford, who previously worked in the north-east before transferring to Skye, now works as a member of the force’s licensing department.

He was called to the house as police and ambulance crews dealt with three incidents, which left father-of-six John MacKinnon dead, Mr MacKenzie critically injured and two other women, Mrs MacKenzie and Rowena MacDonald seriously hurt.

Skye
John Mackinnon died and Rowena MacDonald, John Don Mackenzie and Fay Mackenzie were injured in three linked incidents on Skye.

Finlay MacDonald, 39, appeared in court on Friday accused of murder and three attempted murders.

A source told the Daily Record: “All three officers helped bring the incident to an end. They are real heroes who put the safety of the public before their own.”

David Hamilton, chairman of the Scottish Police Federation, praised the actions of his colleagues.

He said: “With the tragic events in Skye, we have once again seen police officers stepping up to the mark and putting themselves at risk to protect their communities.”

Calls to reduce time between licence checks

Meanwhile, fresh calls have been made to tighten gun ownership laws.

The UK’s gun control laws are considered robust, but Mick North – whose five-year-old daughter Sophie was one of the 16 pupils killed in the 1996 Dunblane massacre – feels more can be done.

Individuals must have a reason, such as for work, sport or leisure to own or use a weapon. Firearms certificates are issued by Police Scotland after thorough background checks, which include considering medical records.

New checks are done when licences are renewed every five years but Mr North, founder of the Gun Control Network, has suggested this period should be reduced to two or three years in line with countries such as Macedonia, Belgium and Brazil.

The Skye incidents came to an end in Dornie, Ross-shire. Picture: Jason Hedges/DCT Media

Mr North told The Sunday Times: “There has been talk on shooters’ websites of extending the licence period from five years to 10 years but we feel the period should be reduced, not extended.”

The 74-year-old believes the Home Office should also consider increasing the £90 licence fee to £200, to help the police cover costs, and that it should also be mandatory for an applicant’s close family and even former partners to be interviewed.

Firearms and mental health leaflets produced

Colin Shedden, director of the British Association for Shooting and Conservation Scotland, said that Police Scotland’s procedures were “rigorous”.

“For the last five years an application or renewal will not be processed until a GP has confirmed that the individual does not suffer from a number of relevant illnesses, including acute stress, depression or anxiety and dementia,” he said. “The GP will also mark the individual’s medical records to show that person is a certificate holder.

“Certificate holders are also under an obligation to inform the police if they are diagnosed with or treated for such a medical condition.”

The association has produced a firearms and mental health leaflet advising that if a certificate holder, or his or her friends and family, have concerns they should not be afraid to discuss them with their GP or someone else qualified to provide advice and support.

Mr Shedden added: “This leaflet will be made widely available and sent to all those renewing their firearm or shotgun certificates in Scotland.”

