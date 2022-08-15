Disruption to ScotRail services in the north and north-east likely to last five days this week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Disruption to ScotRail services in the north and north-east likely to last five days this week

By Ross Hempseed
August 15, 2022, 12:52 pm Updated: August 15, 2022, 12:53 pm
scotrail strike action
No services running north of the Central Belt. Photo from Kris Miller, DCT Media.

New strike action is coming this week as RMT members walk-out over ongoing pay dispute with Network Rail, impacting ScotRail services across the north and north-east.

Throughout the last few months people in Scotland have had to get used to intermittent strikes, which upend the normal running of trains services across the country.

New strikes on Thursday, August 18 and Saturday August 20 are certain to bring more disruption for Scots, especially in north and north-east communities.

ScotRail – due to their reliance on Network Rail for signaling across the network – are reducing services down to routes in the Glasgow and Edinburgh area.

It means no train services will run north of the Central Belt, effectively cutting off Inverness, Aberdeen, Perth and Dundee from each other and the central Scotland.

No ScotRail services to Aberdeen or Inverness

There will be no commuting between major northern centres of Aberdeen and Inverness as well as vital services to rural communities on the Far North Line.

Rural communities rely on regular train services to make their daily commutes to populations centres like Wick, Thurso, Elgin, Inverness and Aberdeen.

While RMT members are planning to strike on just Thursday and Saturday, ScotRail warn that passengers should expect disruption from Wednesday onwards.

It is due to ScotRail having to redistribute essential staff to other routes in preparation for members walk-out so routes that are running face minimal impact.

Scotrail strike network rail
No trains will run to either Aberdeen or Inverness during the strikes. Picture by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

It comes as RMT leaders rejected a 4% pay rise offer from Network Rail, which they argue is not in line with the rising rate of inflation and would actually be a pay cut.

ScotRail are urging passengers to find out how strike action affects their journey in the coming days.

David Simpson, ScotRail’s service delivery director, said: “Regrettably, this strike action by RMT members of Network Rail means that we will not be able to operate the vast majority of our services during the period of strike action.

“Customers should expect significant disruption to services on strike days, as well as the following day.

“We are able to operate on more routes than on the previous day of strike action, however, we are still only able to run a very limited number of services on these routes, so we’re advising customers to seek alternative means of transport and to only travel if they really need to.”

