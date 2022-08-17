Energy cost rise causes concern for Nairn Hydrotherapy Pool

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An energy cost rise of up to 150% is causing concern for Nairn Hydrotherapy Pool.

Bill estimates show the annual £10,000 heating bill could now be as high as £24,000.

The specialist treatment centre provides therapeutic benefits for those with disabilities and conditions like rheumatoid arthritis and multiple sclerosis.

Its gradually-sloping, shallow, flat bottom gives great scope for physiotherapy exercise and for aqua-natal, baby swimming, and senior fitness classes.

‘We have run into a problem’

Alastair McGregor, chairman of the Nairn Hydrotherapy Trust which owns the pool, said it is a lifeline for many and he is focussed on finding a solution.

He said: “The pool was put here for the people of Nairn by the people of Nairn, and it’s being used by the people of Nairn and it’s making a big difference to people’s lives.

“We have run into a problem but we are determined to solve it.”

Patrons past and present of Nairn Hydrotherapy Pool

Mr McGregor, a former captain with the Seaforth Highlanders infantry regiment, co-founded the £85,000 new-build facility in 1985.

It was set up for 46 children who needed hydrotherapy treatment in the area, including his son James, now 52.

Up to 500 patients are now referred through the NHS every year and anyone can use the facility.

Its future relies heavily on trust funders, however, and Mr McGregor is continuing to look on the positive side.

He is talking with funders and exploring whether a new heating system could save money.

He said: “Our funders have been very good to us and with that sort of ongoing support we should have less of a problem.”

