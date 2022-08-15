[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A highland landslide will leave homeowners isolated for “a number of days” until the road can be cleared.

On Sunday evening, there was an estimated 200-300 tonne landslip at Glen Cassley in Sutherland.

Highland Council has confirmed that the U2117 Duchally Road has been closed due to the blockage.

The single-track road serves Duchally Lodge and one other property.

Officers from the council have been attempting to make contact with local contacts to confirm that no one is on the other side of the landslide.

They have not yet received any calls for assistance.

The council has local road teams preparing machinery to help clear the road – which is located around five miles into Glen Cassley.

Due to the large amount of material needed to be cleared, the current time estimation is “a number of days”.

Rainfall could lead to flooded roads

On Monday, the Met Office issued a warning of a “large thunderstorm” that was headed to the north.

The yellow warning was for heavy downpours that could lead to potential flooding and travel disruption across the region.

Also mentioned was the danger of communities becoming cut off by blocked roads.

The risk of flooding is considered particularly high as the ground conditions are currently very dry due to the scorching weather in recent days. This makes it difficult for the water to drain into the ground as it normally would.