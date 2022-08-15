Highland landslide will leave homeowners isolated for ‘a number of days’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Highland landslide will leave homeowners isolated for ‘a number of days’

By Cameron Roy
August 15, 2022, 12:22 pm Updated: August 15, 2022, 2:01 pm
The landslide has left two homes inaccessible. Supplied by Google.
A highland landslide will leave homeowners isolated for “a number of days” until the road can be cleared.

On Sunday evening, there was an estimated 200-300 tonne landslip at Glen Cassley in Sutherland.

Highland Council has confirmed that the U2117 Duchally Road has been closed due to the blockage.

The single-track road serves Duchally Lodge and one other property.

Officers from the council have been attempting to make contact with local contacts to confirm that no one is on the other side of the landslide.

They have not yet received any calls for assistance.

The council has local road teams preparing machinery to help clear the road – which is located around five miles into Glen Cassley.

Due to the large amount of material needed to be cleared, the current time estimation is “a number of days”.

Rainfall could lead to flooded roads

On Monday, the Met Office issued a warning of a “large thunderstorm” that was headed to the north.

The yellow warning was for heavy downpours that could lead to potential flooding and travel disruption across the region.

Also mentioned was the danger of communities becoming cut off by blocked roads.

The risk of flooding is considered particularly high as the ground conditions are currently very dry due to the scorching weather in recent days. This makes it difficult for the water to drain into the ground as it normally would.

