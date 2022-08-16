The forest restoration group saving habitats ‘one sausage at a time’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

The forest restoration group saving habitats ‘one sausage at a time’

By Kieran Beattie
August 16, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 16, 2022, 7:47 am
A bag of Carngorms Connect venison, on sale at RSPB Loch Garten.
A bag of Carngorms Connect venison, on sale at RSPB Loch Garten.

Habitats in the Cairngorms National Park are being restored “one sausage at a time” through the sale of venison from culled deer.

The Cairngorms Connect partnership group is dedicated to the restoration of forests and biodiversity across a 600 square kilometre (231 square miles) region.

As part of its work to grow new forests, land managers for Cairngorms Connect control deer numbers in order to protect woodlands from the pressures of grazing.

The partnership is now selling official Cairngorms Connect Venison, using meat produced during its deer management.

A herd of red deer.

Those behind the initiative hope that by selling the branded venison, it will help towards improving the organisation’s work in the Cairngorms, and provide people with low carbon footprint, sustainable food.

Lead-free, low food mile meat

Cairngorms Connect boasts that its venison comes with a lot of environmental credentials, as well as health benefits.

Rothiemurchus Forest, in the Cairngorms National Park. You can see young trees slowly growing to the left.

The partnership said it is lower in cholesterol than beef, and comes with more protein.

And by killing, butchering and selling the meat locally, it creates a smaller carbon footprint than meat shipped across the UK or from further afield.

The partnership also confirmed its venison is “100% lead free”.

Jack Ward, deer stalker with Cairngorms Connect, said: “As a 200-year project, Cairngorms Connect needs local people to be at the heat of the habitat restoration vision.

“At a time when people are becoming more conscious of their consumer habits, venison provides an exciting opportunity to involve new audiences in our habitat restoration vision.”

The Cairngorms Connect team hope that in the future, they will be able to re-invest any profits above running costs from the venison initiative into community work and engagement projects.

Right now however, the profits produced from selling the venison are used to fund the venison project itself — and demonstrate some of the economic values of habitat restoration work, according to those behind the scheme.

Venison ‘really popular’ with RSPB visitors

RSPB Scotland is one of the organisations that is part of the Cairngorms Connect partnership, alongside Forestry and Land Scotland, Nature Scot and Forestry and Wildland Ltd.

One of the places you can buy some of the venison is the shop at the RSPB Loch Garten Nature Centre, between Nethy Bridge and Boat of Garten.

RSPB Loch Garten Nature Centre.

Fergus Cumberland, visitor operations manager for RSPB Scotland, said: “We have been really excited to be able to tell the full story of habitat regeneration and be able to give visitors the chance to try local sustainable produce.

“The venison has been really popular with visitors to the RSPB Loch Garten Nature Centre.

“And what better way to restore a habitat than one sausage at a time?”

You may also like to read:

 

 

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

After a series of delays, a decision is expected on a controversial hotel plan to replace the Ironworks.
Here we go again, Inverness: Stage is set for Ironworks hotel planning decision
0
The outside of Tain Sheriff court.
Woman 'clawed' partner's face during Valentine's Day row over drinking
Anthony MacMillan - Emma Parton and Arichie MacDonald directors of Highland Soap Co. who have announced new expansions to the business. Picture Anthony MacMillan Photography 2 Sutherland Ave, Fort William, PH33 6JT 01397 702557 Story Louise Glen
Highland Soap cleans up with Crerar Hotels contract for sustainable products
0
Temporary traffic lights and cones along with a sign reading "When red light shows wait here"
Amey takes over management of north-east trunk roads from Bear
0
A fundraiser has been launched after Rowena MacDonald was injured at her home in Tarskavaig.
More than £17,000 raised to help Rowena MacDonald and her family following Skye tragedy
0
Lochaber smelter near Fort William.
Lib Dems press Scottish Government for statement on Lochaber smelter future
0
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Hodge assaulted a man with a glass bowl after a funeral. Picture shows; Mark Hodge. N/a. Supplied by Facebook / Design Team Date; 15/08/2022
Lorry driver hit man in face with glass bowl following argument after funeral
School closed due to Coronavirus variants spread. School closure under surge COVID-19 omicron cases. Double door handles, blurred hallway locker background. Fight against public health risk disease; Shutterstock ID 1675482706; purchase_order: ; job:
Which schools in the north and north-east won't be reopening this year?
1
John Finlayson has said that Skye will need support now and in the future. Supplied by Jason Hedges.
Skye primary school hosts support day as community 'still reeling' after shooting
0
Schools returned this week with 61 new teachers beginning their careers.
Highland welcomes 61 new probationary teachers as schools return
0

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Adele Merson. Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak are going head to head to become leader of the Conservative Party. Picture shows; Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak.. N/A. Supplied by DCT Media/PA. Date; Unknown
5 things you need to know about the next prime minister after Perth leader…
Ladies Do Lunch was held in Banchory.
Ladies Do Lunch event raises more than £46k for north-east charities
0
Thousands turned up for the four-day event in the city centre. Picture by Paul Glendell.
Big Bounce in Aberdeen raised £45,000 for children's charities
0
New Cove Rangers signing Charlie Gilmour. Picture by Cove Rangers FC.
St Johnstone midfielder Charlie Gilmour joins Cove Rangers
Paula Stillie reunited with her late father's family. Picture by Wall to Wall / ITV.
Buckie woman in tears as she is reunited with long lost Native American relatives
Rachel Amery Story - CR0037413 - The seventh Conservative leadership election hustings taking place at Perth Concert Hall and is hosted by Colin Mackay. Picture shows protests outside the concert hall -- Perth Concert Hall, Horsecross Plaza, Mill Street, Perth - Tuesday 16th August 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Conservative supporters pelted with eggs as Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak prepare for leader…