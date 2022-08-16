Nursery children at Kyle Primary School to return following fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Nursery children at Kyle Primary School to return following fire

By Ross Hempseed
August 16, 2022, 7:03 am Updated: August 16, 2022, 9:47 am
kyle primary
Kyle Primary School. Supplied by Google Maps.

Pupils of a nursery hit by a fire last week will be able to return tomorrow.

Fire crews were called to the nursery at Kyle Primary just after noon on Thursday.

Following the incident, a deep clean was ordered so the facility could reopen as soon as possible.

Highland Council has announced its plans to reopen the nursery tomorrow.

However, plans are in place to accommodate nursery children at Auchtertyre Early Learning Centre if Kyle Nursery is not ready.

The main Kyle Primary School will reopen today to pupils as planned.

Parents and carers are being kept informed of the ongoing situation by the council.

Wester Ross, Strathpeffer and Lochalsh Ward councillors have thanked the local Scottish Fire and Rescue Service for their swift response to the fire at Kyle Nursery.

[[title]]

[[text]]
