Nursery children at Kyle Primary School to return following fire

Pupils of a nursery hit by a fire last week will be able to return tomorrow.

Fire crews were called to the nursery at Kyle Primary just after noon on Thursday.

Following the incident, a deep clean was ordered so the facility could reopen as soon as possible.

Highland Council has announced its plans to reopen the nursery tomorrow.

However, plans are in place to accommodate nursery children at Auchtertyre Early Learning Centre if Kyle Nursery is not ready.

The main Kyle Primary School will reopen today to pupils as planned.

Parents and carers are being kept informed of the ongoing situation by the council.

Wester Ross, Strathpeffer and Lochalsh Ward councillors have thanked the local Scottish Fire and Rescue Service for their swift response to the fire at Kyle Nursery.