Campers asked to stay away from two Highland beaches to help protect them

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Campers asked to stay away from two Highland beaches to help protect them

By Ellie Milne
August 18, 2022, 2:22 pm Updated: August 18, 2022, 2:23 pm
Wild campers in the dunes of Ceannabeinne beach near Durness in Sutherland, where restrictions have now been put in place. Picture by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Wild campers in the dunes of Ceannabeinne beach near Durness in Sutherland, where restrictions have now been put in place. Picture by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Camping restrictions have been put in place at two Highland beaches with the aim of protecting the landscapes.

Highland Council’s access rangers are urging people to help look after the “fantastic places” so they can continue to be enjoyed in the future.

Temporary fencing has been put in place at Traigh Beach at Arisaig and Ceannabeinne at Durness to deter campers until the vegetation is able to recover.

The dune and machair areas at both beaches have been closed off by rangers, but visitors are still welcome on the sands.

Camping restriction sign at Traigh Beach. Picture: Highland Council.

‘Respect these areas’

In a post shared online, the rangers wrote: “Some parts of Highlands just can’t take it anymore. Even responsible camping in the same place week after week can cause damage to nature.

“We are asking that people respect these areas and camp elsewhere.”

Signs have also been erected at both beaches to explain why the restrictions have been put in place and to clearly show which areas must be avoided.

A Highland Council spokeswoman said: “To protect certain visitor hotspots from the cumulative impact that repetitive wild camping, fire and ground damage has created in certain popular visitor areas, the rangers team in keeping with the Scottish Outdoor Access Code ‘local guidance’ measures and in agreement with the Local Access Forum, Naturescot and the relevant land managers have recently installed temporary protection zones to allow the vegetation time to recover.

“We are asking the public to respect the signage, reasons for the protected zones and to select a wild camping area in keeping with the Scottish Outdoor Access Code (SOAC), well away from the damaged areas.

Wild campers in the dunes of Ceannabeinne Beach near Durness in Sutherland. Picture by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“There are signs explaining why this has been temporarily implemented and the affected areas are clearly marked with visible fencing.

“Please play your part in assisting us to protect these places of outstanding beauty, so we can continue to enjoy them for years to come.”

‘Camping should have minimal impact’

Bridget Jones, NatureScot’s recreation manager, added: “At NatureScot we want everyone to have the opportunity to enjoy Scotland’s countryside and connect to nature but it’s important that this is done responsibly to help protect our wonderful landscapes and environment.

“The Scottish Outdoor Access Code is clear that wild camping should have minimal impact on the surrounding environment and countryside. Camping should be lightweight, done in small numbers and only for two or three nights in once place.

“Visitors should be aware too of the cumulative effects of many people camping in the same place over a period of time. This is what is being experienced in some of our busiest visitor ‘hot spots’, resulting in damage to vegetation, including grassland areas, from repeated pitching of tents, sometimes combined with BBQ or fire rings.

“As a result of this, in Arisaig and Durness visitors are being asked by Highland Council rangers not to pitch their tents on a select and small number of damaged wild camping spots, where temporary fenced cordons have been erected to protect the habitat and facilitate recovery, along with advisory signage to guide the public.”

Cars, campervans and tents at Traigh Beach in Arisaig pictured in 2019.

Continuous damage to land

Last summer, the Arisaig area was highlighted as a location being “overwhelmed” by staycation visitors.

In the area, including Traigh Beach, drivers of motorhomes and caravans were spotted parking on fragile ground, alongside burnt areas of grassland.

Meanwhile, Ceannabeinne is on the NC500 driving route which attracts thousands of people every year, especially during the summer months.

Reports of rubbish being dumped at spots along the route have been made, which is also having a negative impact on the landscape.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

To go with story by Susy Macaulay. Featured image for Past Times piece on Glenfinnan bicentenary of the 45. Picture shows; Bonnie Price Charlie/clansmen. Glenfinnan. Supplied by DCT Design/AJL/BNA Date; Unknown
When the clans gathered at Glenfinnan in 1945 for a double celebration
0
Gary Marshall admitted leaving his guns and ammunition unsecured
Former shooting club safety officer caught storing guns in bag in spare room
World Photography Day
Be creative and 'work like a dog': Our photographers look back on their shoots…
0
crash kingsway
Section of A82 closed for around eight hours following two-vehicle crash
0
Orkney Levelling up
Getting under the skin of isles issues – Levelling up secretary visits Orkney ahead…
0
Fisherman holding salmon
Plenty of fish in the sea for salmon farm workers to earn healthy wages
Ironworks closure
Ironworks closure: Director thanks supporters and reveals venue will stay open until the end…
0
Macduff Aquarium is one of the venues taking part in Doors Open Days. Picture by Jason Hedges.
IN FULL: All the places taking part in Doors Open Day in Aberdeen, Highlands,…
0
Laura Marcelin, 44, sadly died after collapsing on Saturday, August 13. Picture: GoFundMe.
Mum-of-two dies after collapsing during charity walk in the Highlands
0
Orkney community council elections
Orkney's linked isles will go without a community council until next summer as election…
0

More from Press and Journal

drugs investigation
Two men charged in connection with £72,000 drugs find
poundland fire
Teenager, 15, charged following Elgin Poundland blaze
military jet raf lossiemouth
RAF Lossiemouth launch Poseidon P8 for its first ever search and rescue mission
0
A bus has been recovered following one of two crashes which took place at Toll of Birness this morning. Picture by Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
One taken to hospital after bus and car crash at Toll of Birness in…
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. Featured image for Past Times piece on Glenfinnan bicentenary of the 45. Picture shows; Bonnie Price Charlie/clansmen. Glenfinnan. Supplied by DCT Design/AJL/BNA Date; Unknown
When the clans gathered at Glenfinnan in 1945 for a double celebration
0
Gary Marshall admitted leaving his guns and ammunition unsecured
Former shooting club safety officer caught storing guns in bag in spare room