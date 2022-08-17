New garden waste collection route means different bin days for Inverness and Nairn

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Residents in Inverness and Nairn are to see a change to their bin collection schedule as the Highland Council work to reduce their carbon emissions.

From September 1, the day of collection for garden waste in Inverness and Nairn will be altered as officials outline a new route.

The new route being mapped out is in line to be more “efficient” and balanced to help reduce carbon emissions and improve fuel efficiency.

Letters are being sent to customers holding a permit to inform of the changes to their calendar.

Refuse and recycling bin collections remain unaffected.

Graham Mackenzie, chairman of the council’s communities and place committee said, “Mapping new garden waste collection routes in Inverness and Nairn is a key part of the Council’s waste strategy to ensure that we are able to continue to deliver the garden waste service in the most efficient way, to as many properties as possible, especially where we are seeing significant growth in housing developments over the coming years.”

New housing developments within the Inverness and Nairn areas including Ardersier, Croy, Drumnadrochit, Tornagrain and Stratton will feature as part of the new schedule.

The garden waste collection service has also been extended to include Bunchrew and Inchmore communities.