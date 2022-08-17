New garden waste collection route means different bin days for Inverness and Nairn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New garden waste collection route means different bin days for Inverness and Nairn

By Michelle Henderson
August 17, 2022, 3:37 pm Updated: August 17, 2022, 5:38 pm
Residents in Inverness and Nairn are to see a change to their bin collection schedule as the Highland Council work to reduce their carbon emissions.

From September 1, the day of collection for garden waste in Inverness and Nairn will be altered as officials outline a new route.

The new route being mapped out is in line to be more “efficient” and balanced to help reduce carbon emissions and improve fuel efficiency.

Letters are being sent to customers holding a permit to inform of the changes to their calendar.

Refuse and recycling bin collections remain unaffected.

Graham Mackenzie, chairman of the council’s communities and place committee said, “Mapping new garden waste collection routes in Inverness and Nairn is a key part of the Council’s waste strategy to ensure that we are able to continue to deliver the garden waste service in the most efficient way, to as many properties as possible, especially where we are seeing significant growth in housing developments over the coming years.”

New housing developments within the Inverness and Nairn areas including Ardersier, Croy, Drumnadrochit, Tornagrain and Stratton will feature as part of the new schedule.

The garden waste collection service has also been extended to include Bunchrew and Inchmore communities.

