Tractor called after Mini gets stuck in sand on Harris beach

A Mini got stuck in the sand on Horgabost beach on South Harris.

Stornoway Coastguard was alerted to the incident on the island’s west coast at around 3.30pm on Wednesday.

Teams from Harris headed to the beach and waited for a local with a tractor to arrive and help them tow the car free.

It is not known why the Mini was driven onto the beach, but it had been removed by around 5pm.

A spokesman from the coastguard said the sand on Horgabost beach is loose, so he expected the car’s tyres had been buried rather than being stuck in sinking sand.

He added the tide was far out and that the driver had come out of the car so wasn’t in any danger.

A spokeswoman from the fire service confirmed an appliance from Leverburgh was also sent to the scene.

Warning issued

The incident comes around two months after an Audi got stuck in sinking sand on the Isle of Lewis prompting coastguard teams to issue a warning.

A social media post said: “The Outer Hebrides is renowned for its beautiful sandy beaches and bays. While most are safe and firm to walk on, sand is often soft and unable to support the weight of vehicles.

It added: “We know the beaches are stunning so please help us to keep them that way by being safe and not risking your safety driving onto unstable sands.”