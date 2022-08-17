Tractor called after Mini gets stuck in sand on Harris beach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News Highlands & Islands

Tractor called after Mini gets stuck in sand on Harris beach

By Lauren Robertson
August 17, 2022, 4:58 pm Updated: August 17, 2022, 5:51 pm
Horgabost beach on South Harris. Picture by Bill Strang.
Horgabost beach on South Harris. Picture by Bill Strang.

A Mini got stuck in the sand on Horgabost beach on South Harris.

Stornoway Coastguard was alerted to the incident on the island’s west coast at around 3.30pm on Wednesday.

Teams from Harris headed to the beach and waited for a local with a tractor to arrive and help them tow the car free.

It is not known why the Mini was driven onto the beach, but it had been removed by around 5pm.

A spokesman from the coastguard said the sand on Horgabost beach is loose, so he expected the car’s tyres had been buried rather than being stuck in sinking sand.

He added the tide was far out and that the driver had come out of the car so wasn’t in any danger.

A spokeswoman from the fire service confirmed an appliance from Leverburgh was also sent to the scene.

Warning issued

The incident comes around two months after an Audi got stuck in sinking sand on the Isle of Lewis prompting coastguard teams to issue a warning.

A social media post said: “The Outer Hebrides is renowned for its beautiful sandy beaches and bays. While most are safe and firm to walk on, sand is often soft and unable to support the weight of vehicles.

It added: “We know the beaches are stunning so please help us to keep them that way by being safe and not risking your safety driving onto unstable sands.”

