Home News Highlands & Islands

Three weeks of traffic lights and convoys on A9 between Aviemore and Inverness

By Lauren Robertson
August 17, 2022, 6:26 pm Updated: August 17, 2022, 7:09 pm
A section of the A9 near Daviot. Picture by Street View.
A section of the A9 near Daviot. Picture by Street View.

Drivers are being warned to expect delays as overnight lining works begin on the A9 between Aviemore and Inverness.

Lining on just under 30 miles of road between Longman roundabout in Inverness and the Aviemore turnoff on the A9 is to be improved to increase road safety.

Works started on the single carriageway section just north of Moy on Tuesday and are to continue until complete at the Aviemore junction.

They will then move onto the dual carriageway section between Inverness and Moy until complete.

Diversions will be put in place once the works reach Inverness as some slip roads will need to be closed.

Temporary traffic lights and a convoy system will be in place on sections of the road between 7pm and 7am each night as work gets under way.

All line works are due to be finished within three weeks, with the road running as normal again by 7am on September 3.

Eddie Ross, Bear Scotland’s north west representative said: “This lining refreshment project on the A9 between Inverness and Aviemore will help to improve the reflectivity of the existing lines and greatly improve safety for travelling motorists.

“Our teams will do all they can to complete the works as quickly and safely as they can, and we thank the local community and road users for their patience in advance while we complete these projects.”

