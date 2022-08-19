Call for wild camping ban at Highland beaches impacted by NC500 tourists

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Call for wild camping ban at Highland beaches impacted by NC500 tourists

By Donna MacAllister
August 19, 2022, 5:54 pm Updated: August 19, 2022, 6:21 pm
Ceannabeinne Beach, near Durness, with plenty of campers present. Photo: Andy Walker.
Ceannabeinne Beach, near Durness, with plenty of campers present. Photo: Andy Walker.

A call has gone out for a wild camping ban at Highland beaches overwhelmed by NC500 tourists.

Margaret Meek is co-founder of NC500 The Land Weeps, an online campaign group established to protect Highland communities from the impacts of overtourism.

Margaret Meek, co-founder of NC500 The Land Weeps

She has argued in favour of restricting wild camping at key tourism hotspots, due to the pressures huge numbers of visitors create on local infrastructure and the environment.

Earlier this week, Highland Council rangers blocked off sections of shoreline at Traigh Beach at Arisaig and Ceannabeinne at Durness to deter campers, and allow vegetation time to recover from the effects of frequent camping.

Too much camping?Some parts of Highland just can't take it anymore. Even responsible camping in the same place week…

Posted by The Highland Council Access Rangers on Monday, 15 August 2022

Margaret says although the number of wild campers is down on last year’s “70-per-night” at Ceannabeinne Beach, people are still coming in droves.

She blames the advent of the North Coast 500, or NC500 tourism route, which promotes the Highlands as “the ultimate road trip”.

Margaret says NC500 tourists ‘destroyed’ the ‘serenity’ of Ceannabeinne beach

Campervans parked up at Ceannabeinne Beach, near Durness.

“Ceannabeinne used to be a magical, wonderful place of serenity,” says Margaret.

“Then the wild campers started to transform it and destroy it.

“We gave it up for dead. There was no problem in my opinion until the NC500 started to be promoted.”

Margaret says she welcomed the action taken by Highland Council access rangers to section off chunks of the beaches, and erect signs urging people to not camp irresponsibly.

She said: “This is the first time Highland Council has come in in a very proactive way.

“But this is only one piece of land, there are lots of areas that need protection.”

Ceannabeinne Beach attracts visitors from all across the UK due to its natural beauty.

She argued that local bylaws restricting camping would be a good thing for certain hotspot areas.

Margaret continued: “There’s not a single bylaw on the whole of the west coast and I personally think that has got to be the next step.”

The remains of a fire, and evidence of trees being irresponsibly chopped apart at the beach.

Margaret believes those who come to the Scottish Highlands because they think it is the last bastion of wilderness are being sold “a bit of a myth”.

She added: “The Scottish Highlands is a very small place, it cannot cope with all the people who are coming  — and it does need to be managed.”

Car park like an ‘open latrine’

The local school bus driver Neil Fuller, of Durness Bus Company, agrees with Margaret.

He drives his bus past Ceannabeinne Beach “four or more times a day, and every day there’s a camper urinating”, sometimes in full view of the school children onboard.

Ceannabeinne Beach at sunset.

“Above the car park is just an open latrine, it’s not pleasant,” he says.

Neil’s other concern is for the older villagers.

“They’re saying they consider themselves trapped during the summer by the chaos of the NC500 road,” he says.

“It’s so busy they don’t go out and they don’t go and visit their friends in neighbouring villages and that’s awful, these people have been living here all their lives.”

An abandoned fire at Ceannabeinne Beach.

Another local, Durness guest house owner Andy Walker, says there’s a delicate balance to be had.

Pointing out that B&B guest numbers are down this year on the past two years, probably due to the cost of living crisis, he says: “We have also got to be very careful that we don’t deter or put off visitors although to be frank the irresponsible ones will continue to be irresponsible”.

Councillor’s warning against ‘sledgehammer approach’ to camping issues

Councillor Ken Gowans.

Ken Gowans, economy and infrastructure chairman at Highland Council,  said he was pleased with the approach by the local authority’s access rangers.

But he argued against introducing widespread ban, for fears that it could interfere with the rights of responsible access enjoyed by both tourists and residents.

He added: “One of the things that we value very much is the ability in Scotland to enjoy the right to roam and we do not want to take a sledgehammer approach.

“And a bylaw is not necessarily for Highland Council to decide.”

An area of the shoreline fenced off by Highland Council rangers, in order to allow the vegetation time to recover from the impact of frequent camping. Photo: Highland Council.

North Coast 500 operations director, Craig Mills said: “NC500 supports all the agencies involved in managing Scotland’s landscape and nature, and in the North Highlands, the outstanding job the Highland Council Rangers are doing on the ground.

“We endorse the very responsible approach that both the Council and Nature Scot are taking and we urge all visitors to follow all advice and take it into account when planning their trips.”

