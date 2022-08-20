Oban Games and Argyllshire Gathering: Everything you need to know

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Argyllshire Gathering and Oban Games is one of the grandest events of its kind in the country.

Here we provide you with everything you need to know to make this most of prestigious games – taking place on Thursday.

Oban Games includes some of the biggest dancing, track, field and piping competitions around.

The event attracts some of the finest pipers from all over the world. The winner of the coveted Highland Society of London’s Gold Medal has the honour of leading the march from Oban town centre to the games field.

When does it happen?

The Oban Games takes place on the third Thursday in August – which is August 25 in 2022. Festivities get underway at 9.30am and the day comes to an end at 4.30pm.

What is it all about?

The Argyllshire Gathering, formed in 1871, was originally set up to bring together the families of Argyll – a county that covered a vast area. Rivalries existed between clans and a Gathering with traditional sports managed to keep a sense of unity and peace.

The Gathering today is a celebration of Highland heritage and tradition with dances, pipe tunes and athletic events dating back centuries. It’s a day of fierce competition and friendly rivalry, a day to renew old acquaintances and make new friends.

What happens?

A day of Highland dancing, athletics, heavy field events and solo piping competitions, the Argyllshire Gathering’s Oban Games is a highlight of the summer for the people of Oban, Argyll and visitors from around the world. As hammers are thrown, cabers are tossed and runners race for the line, the skirl of the pipes fills the air and the flash of clan colours on kilts come in to view.

What are the highlights?

Highlights include the March of the Stewards led by competing world class pipers, cheering on the runners in the Hill Race, hearing Oban High School Pipe Band entertain the crowds, watching teams fight it out in the Tug of War, fun races for all ages and enjoying tasty local food and drink.

How do I get there?

Oban is easily accessible on the A85 Oban to Perth Road which joins the A82 Glasgow to Inverness road at Tyndrum.

There is a regular train and bus service to the town. If you are coming from the islands, Oban is a major ferry port.

The games field – Mossfield Stadium – is a 10 minute walk from the centre of Oban. Head from Argyll Square along Combie Street, taking a left turn on to Glencruitten Road, turn right on to Mossfield Avenue – Mossfield Stadium is on your left.

Parking is extremely limited at the games field. In fact it is entirely reserved for Blue Badge and games permit holders only.

What does it cost?

You can buy tickets at the gate. Cash, credit and debit cards are accepted. And adult ticket is £12. For children under 16 it is £6 and a family ticket for two adults and two children is £30.

What’s not to miss?

The march of the stewards from Oban town centre to the games field takes place at 10.30am. The march will be led by a band formed of the competing pipers and Oban High School Pipe Band.

Presentation of the trophies is at 4.30pm.

Is there plenty to eat?

There is a huge variety of food vendors, from quality Highland beef and steak burgers, to smoked haddock, seafood, chips, hotdogs, ice-cream and traditional sweets.

What else can I do?

Visit the Heritage Tent. Here you can gain an insight into Argyll’s past, present and future.

Representatives from local organisations, are eager to welcome visitors and share their knowledge and enthusiasm. Find out more about Argyll’s natural history – the abundant marine environment, diverse wildlife and conservation initiatives.

There is also the chance to enthusiasts about Argyll’s historical and heritage sites – museums, castles and ancient archaeological monuments. Meet local groups dedicated to preserving local heritage and culture.

Are you interested in more exclusive and breaking Highland and Islands news from the P&J? If so, why not join our dedicated Facebook page.