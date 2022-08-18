Ironworks closure: Director thanks supporters and reveals venue will stay open until the end of 2022

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The director of the Ironworks has thanked the music venue’s supporters after councillors approved plans to knock it down and build a hotel in its place.

Bricks Capital has been trying to build a 155-bed Courtyard by Marriott hotel there since 2020.

It has finally succeeded after Highland Council’s south planning committee agreed to approve its plans.

After the decision, Ironworks director Caroline Campbell said she expects the venue to remain open until the end of 2022.

She said: “From the very start, our vision was to establish a unique and distinctive destination that music fans from the Highlands and Islands could call their own.

“A place they could come together, form new friendships and see some of their favourite acts.

“We’ve had a fantastic 14 years at 122B Academy Street as the area’s largest independent music venue.”

‘The Ironworks has hosted some truly magical nights’

Today’s planning meeting was full of warm wishes for the Ironworks.

Councillors were told by officials that they were not there to decide what businesses operate in the city.

Instead they just had to consider whether the application to build the major hotel was appropriate.

After a lengthy debate, a vote on the proposal was deadlocked 7-7, leaving committee chairman Thomas MacLennan to break the tie as the casting vote.

What happens next for music fans in the Highland capital is anyone’s guess.

Whether there is a future for a venue like the Ironworks somewhere else in the city is unclear.

Ms Campbell said: “The Ironworks has hosted some truly magical nights. It has been a privilege watching the power of live music connect people in such a meaningful way.

“We genuinely hope we’ve given you some of the best nights of your life and created memories that will stay with you forever.

“From everyone at the Ironworks, we really can’t thank you enough for your continued support.”

Ironworks closure will let Bricks Group take next step

Today’s decision marks an important milestone for Bricks Group, the firm behind the new hotel plans.

Chief operating officer Allan Davidson said: “It has been a long journey to reach this point.

“We liaised very closely with Highland Council planners and its historic environment team and design review panel to make amendments.”

Mr Davidson said the approval will see a £30m investment in Inverness and help its economic recovery.

There will be 65 full-time jobs created and more than 100 during the construction phase.

The Ironworks seeing out its commitments until the end of 2022 means the work is not likely to start anytime in the near future.

But talks between Bricks and the venue are expected to take place soon.

