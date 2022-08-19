Man and woman killed in two-car A82 crash near Spean Bridge

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two drivers have died after their cars collided near Spean Bridge.

Emergency services were called to a report of a two-car crash on the A82 Inverness to Fort William road, near Achnabobane, at about 7.35pm last night.

However, both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

A 60-year-old woman was driving a Fiat Fiorino, while a 25-year-old man was driving a BMW three series.

Two fire crews from Fort Augustus and Fort William, and a community response unit, attended to make the scene safe.

The road was closed for around eight hours while police carried out their investigation. It reopened at around 4am today.

Police launch appeal

Officers are now appealing for anyone with information about the crash to come forward.

Sergeant Alasdair MacKay, from the road policing unit in Dingwall, said: “Our inquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances surrounding this collision and our thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of the woman and the man who died.

“I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or observed the vehicles beforehand to please contact us as soon as possible.

“Likewise, any motorists with dash-cams who were travelling on the A82 shortly before the crash are asked to check any footage in case you have captured anything which could be of significance to our investigation.

“The road was closed for around eight hours with diversions in place, and I would like to thank the public for their patience while emergency services attended.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 3181 of August 18.