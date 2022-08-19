Construction of new Lochaber bike and skate park to begin next year

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Construction of a new multi-purpose bike and skate park in Fort William will begin next year after donations hit more than £500,000.

Contractors from Velosolutions and Concreate will begin phase one of the works in February to build a new pump track and skate park.

The concept was masterminded by charity Fort William Pumptrack and Skatepark in 2018 in the hopes of providing a recreational ground for enthusiastic riders.

The charity aim to have the park open by May, to coincide with the 2023 World Championships.

In a post on their social media page, the group unveiled the plans for the new community asset.

They wrote: “It’s been a long road but we have been successful in raising £525 000 (yes, over half a million pounds) so far.

“The project has grown a bit from its birth four years ago – from a simple pumptrack to an exciting multi discipline bike and skate park with amazing potential for community use programmes with support from key organisations.”

Grand opening scheduled for next year

A survey conducted by the group found 97% of the Lochaber population found parents would like their children to have access to facilities of this nature.

The project has garnered an outpouring of public support with £525,000 raised to finance the venture.

Around £480,000 will be used to lay the foundations for the park with the remaining £45,000 used to finance lighting and fencing.

Fundraising will continue to cover the maintenance of the park.

The group added: “We are hoping to have the build completed by May 2023 and open to the public by then.

“We are looking to hold a formal opening during the 2023 World Championships, where Nevis Range will host the Downhill Mountain-bike Competition in early August 23.

“This will be a great opportunity to create a buzz around the facility where the worlds best MTB riders and media are in town.”