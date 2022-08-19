Construction of new Lochaber bike and skate park to begin next year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Construction of new Lochaber bike and skate park to begin next year

By Michelle Henderson
August 19, 2022, 3:56 pm
Works on the new Fort William community park will begin next year.
Works on the new Fort William community park will begin next year.

Construction of a new multi-purpose bike and skate park in Fort William will begin next year after donations hit more than £500,000.

Contractors from Velosolutions and Concreate will begin phase one of the works in February to build a new pump track and skate park.

The concept was masterminded by charity Fort William Pumptrack and Skatepark in 2018 in the hopes of providing a recreational ground for enthusiastic riders.

The charity aim to have the park open by May, to coincide with the 2023 World Championships.

In a post on their social media page, the group unveiled the plans for the new community asset.

They wrote: “It’s been a long road but we have been successful in raising £525 000 (yes, over half a million pounds) so far.

Fort William residents have thrown their support behind the project, helping to raise more than £525,000. Picture by Sandy McCook.

“The project has grown a bit from its birth four years ago – from a simple pumptrack to an exciting multi discipline bike and skate park with amazing potential for community use programmes with support from key organisations.”

Grand opening scheduled for next year

A survey conducted by the group found 97% of the Lochaber population found parents would like their children to have access to facilities of this nature.

The project has garnered an outpouring of public support with £525,000 raised to finance the venture.

Around £480,000 will be used to lay the foundations for the park with the remaining £45,000 used to finance lighting and fencing.

Fundraising will continue to cover the maintenance of the park.

The group added: “We are hoping to have the build completed by May 2023 and open to the public by then.

“We are looking to hold a formal opening during the 2023 World Championships, where Nevis Range will host the Downhill Mountain-bike Competition in early August 23.

“This will be a great opportunity to create a buzz around the facility where the worlds best MTB riders and media are in town.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Works on the new Fort William community park will begin next year.
Call for wild camping ban at Highland beaches impacted by NC500 tourists
1
Works on the new Fort William community park will begin next year.
Fresh blue-green algae warning for pet owners given by Highland Council
0
Works on the new Fort William community park will begin next year.
'Never seen anything like it': Fears A9 diversion route that funnels trunk route traffic…
0
Skye
Skye man returns to court accused of shotgun murder, stabbing of wife and gunning…
Works on the new Fort William community park will begin next year.
'Do not travel unless absolutely necessary': Police warning as two 'serious' crashes close A82…
0
berneray
Film showcasing 1960s life on Berneray in Western Isles to premiere at Edinburgh International…
0
Works on the new Fort William community park will begin next year.
One woman taken to hospital after a crash between car and a truck on…
0
Works on the new Fort William community park will begin next year.
NHS Orkney ordered to improve safety of staff and mental health patients
0
Works on the new Fort William community park will begin next year.
Highland landslide that left homeowners isolated for four days has been cleared
0
Works on the new Fort William community park will begin next year.
Man and woman killed in two-car A82 crash near Spean Bridge

More from Press and Journal

Works on the new Fort William community park will begin next year.
Teenager in court after £70,000 heroin and crack cocaine seizure
Works on the new Fort William community park will begin next year.
Call for wild camping ban at Highland beaches impacted by NC500 tourists
1
Works on the new Fort William community park will begin next year.
Fresh blue-green algae warning for pet owners given by Highland Council
0
Works on the new Fort William community park will begin next year.
New dad subjected girlfriend to months of abuse and refused to fund nappies for…
Works on the new Fort William community park will begin next year.
Please don't plant 15,000 trees in Aberdeen nature reserve, says wildlife group
0
Works on the new Fort William community park will begin next year.
Out of school club lives to play another year
0