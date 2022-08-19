[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Highland landslide that left homeowners isolated for four days has been cleared.

On Sunday, August 14, there was an estimated 200 to 300-tonne landslip at Glen Cassley in Sutherland.

Highland Council has confirmed that the U2117 Duchally Lodge Road will be “passable with care” by lunchtime Friday.

However, the local authority has warned road closure signs will remain in place until the middle of next week, when more permanent repairs can be made to the road surface.

The single-track road serves Duchally Lodge and one other property, located around five miles into Glen Cassley.

The landslide came after heavy rainfall and flood warning on Saturday.

Risk of flooding increases when ground conditions are dry, as it makes it difficult for the water to drain into the ground as it normally would.