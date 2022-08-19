One woman taken to hospital after a crash between car and a truck on A9 at Kingussie

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A woman has been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash on the A9, Perth to Inverness road at Kingussie.

Police were called to a crash between a car and a truck at 1.30pm on Friday, August 19.

The incident occurred on the A9, Perth to Inverness road, near the junction with the B9152 at Kingussie.

The ambulance service were called at 1.38pm and dispatched two ambulances to the scene.

Also dispatched was one Highland prehospital immediate care and trauma (Pict) team, who use a rapid response car.

One woman was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness as a precaution.

It caused the carriageway to be partially blocked for around two hours. At 3.36pm Traffic Scotland confirmed the road was now clear.

The popular Highland Wildlife Park is located nearby.

The fire service did not dispatch any crews to the scene.