‘Do not travel unless absolutely necessary’: Police warning as two ‘serious’ crashes close A82 and diversion route on A828

Two major closures following “serious” crashes are causing traffic chaos on West Coast roads in the Highlands.

Reports of a one-car crash on the A82 Fort William to Inverness first came in at around 11.30am on Friday.

The collision occurred around one mile north of Tyndrum, closing a section of the road between there and Bridge of Orchy.

The road has since reopened, but traffic remains heavy in the area with a later breakdown adding to this.

A police spokeswoman confirmed one person has been taken to hospital.

They said: “Around 11.05am on Friday August 19, officers received a report of a one vehicle crash on the A82 near Tyndrum.

“One person was taken to hospital.”

A diversion was initially put in place using the A828, but this road then closed a few hours later.

Police have now issued a warning that motorists should not travel “unless absolutely necessary”.

A828 closure

Emergency services then got reports of a crash involving a car and a lorry on the A828 South Ballachulish to Connel road just after 2.30pm on Friday.

Six fire appliances from Spean Bridge, Kinlochleven, Inverness, Fort William, Appin and Oban were sent to the area. Two of the six originally sent remain on scene, but the stop message has been sent back to base.

UPDATE❗️⌚️17:07#A82 Bridge of Orchy-Tyndrum The carriageway is now

OPEN✅

after an earlier collision The #A828 Appin House is

⛔️CLOSED⛔️

The road has been closed in both directions emergency services attend the scene.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to reports of a crash involving a car and a lorry on the A828, Oban to Fort William road, near Castle Stalker around 2.30pm on Friday August 19.

“Emergency services are at the scene and the road is currently closed.”

A post on police social media describes both crashes as “serious road traffic incidents.”

Diversions

Both crashes were in close proximity, meaning it was been difficult to establish diversion routes.

Now that the A82 has reopened, traffic should be able to use it again, but it will likely remain busy for some time.

Traffic is also being diverted onto the A9 at Spean Bridge.

A post on Highlands and Islands Police Division Facebook page advises people not to travel in the area “unless absolutely necessary”.

More as we get it.