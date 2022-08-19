Four girls, 12 to 17, on paddle boards rescued off Nairn and Banff within hour of each other By Lauren Robertson August 19, 2022, 8:18 pm Updated: August 20, 2022, 8:13 am 0 One of the rescues took place off Nairn beach. Picture by Sandy McCook. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Highlands & Islands Man, 50, in hospital after car rolled down embankment off A82 More travel disruption for north and north-east passengers as strike action continues 'It's like going back to the 50s': Aviemore locals chew over town's apparent 8.30pm… 0 Oban Games and Argyllshire Gathering: Everything you need to know 0 Jeremy Kyle guest raped Highland schoolgirl in back of car Call for wild camping ban at Highland beaches impacted by NC500 tourists 2 Fresh blue-green algae warning for pet owners given by Highland Council 0 'Never seen anything like it': Fears A9 diversion route that funnels trunk route traffic… 0 Construction of new Fort William bike and skate park to begin next year 0 Skye man returns to court accused of shotgun murder, stabbing of wife and gunning… More from Press and Journal Cove Rangers deliver poor display in 2-1 loss to Ayr United Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin hails 'absolutely fantastic' goal hero Leighton Clarkson Malky Mackay praises Ross County's character in digging out late victory over Kilmarnock 12 of the best pictures of craft beer fans at Inverurie Brew Fest at… 0 Ten man Ross County claim first league win of season with late 1-0 triumph… 0 On loan Liverpool star Leighton Clarkson nets stunning goal in Aberdeen's 1-0 win at… 0