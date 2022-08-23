Orkney College UHI staff praised for inspection report

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Staff at Orkney College UHI have been praised after an inspection, by Her Majesty’s Inspectorate (HMI), which found nearly 40 points of good progress being made.

A report from HMI was discussed by Orkney Council’s College Management Council Sub-committee on Monday.

The report showed that the college, in Kirkwall, had earned a ‘satisfactory’ grade after the inspection in March.

Inspectors looked into the college’s curriculum, learning, teaching, and assessment.

They also looked at several other elements of the experience at Orkney College UHI, such as services to support learning, stakeholder engagement, evaluation to facilitate improvement, and learner progress and outcomes.

This includes staff showing “tenacity and commitment” in dealing with the problems posed by the pandemic and last year’s UHI Cyber Incident.

During the pandemic, the college also supported “young people at risk of not entering a positive destination on leaving school”, as staff worked with Skills Development Scotland to create a new programme for those preparing to enter work or undertake further education.

Again, during the pandemic, staff identified an increase in mental health issues and decreasing levels of engagement in some learners.

The report praises the college for supplying mobile phones to staff. The phones allowed them to keep in contact with particularly vulnerable learners.

It was also found that arrangements are in place for learners to choose staff representatives.

While hampered by the pandemic, the college made use of resources offered by Highlands and Islands Students Association. This had student voices heard on an informal basis.

The council’s head of education, leisure, and housing, James Wylie, said: “This is a really successful, really positive report through what has been an exceptionally challenging time.

“We’re all fully aware that the level of positivity here is a result of the dedication of the staff.

Council convener, Graham Bevan added: “This is a very healthy inspection, from the college’s position. There’s a lot to build on.

“I offer my congratulations for the excellent work in getting through Covid.”

Some improvements needed

However, the report also pointed out areas where improvements need to be made.

These included making sure the incorporation of certain skills in the college’s programmes gets back under way after the pandemic.

It was also found that the college’s reliance on Orkney council and the University of the Highlands and Islands (UHI) for further and higher education provision is having a negative effect on the ability and speed of college staff in planning curriculums.

Further findings show there are issues with a lack of learner representatives.

It was also found that, at times, referrals between learning support service teams and curriculum staff are being made “informally”.

The inspectorate says this can provide an incomplete picture of the range of support being delivered to learners.