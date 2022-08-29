Zero-waste store and ethical coffee shop could come to Nairn, major Dornoch golf hotel improvements and changes to Broadford Medical Practice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Zero-waste store and ethical coffee shop could come to Nairn, major Dornoch golf hotel improvements and changes to Broadford Medical Practice

By Sean McAngus
August 29, 2022, 11:45 am
Zero-waste store and ethical coffee shop could come to Nairn.
Zero-waste store and ethical coffee shop could come to Nairn.

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Household energy costs in Shetland are twice that of the mainland. Picture: Shutterstock.
Annual energy bills for Shetland households predicted to hit £10k by April
0
The Coigach Convenience Refurbishment project will look to repair and refurbish the conveniences. Picture: Google Maps.
Wester Ross public toilet restoration project allocated £20K funding boost
0
Overflowing bins on the Castlegate in Aberdeen. Photo: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Council strikes set to continue as unions reject ‘unacceptable’ Cosla pay offer
0
The Craigmonie Hotel in Inverness.
Inverness hotel will close to customers after agreeing deal to house Ukrainian refugees
0
St Margaret's Church in Orkney. Picture by Church of Scotland
Orkney church to open heating hub for locals struggling with rising bills
0
MV Alfred.
Formal investigation launched into ferry grounding off Orkney
0
Helen Fields sat on an overturned boat on the shores of Mull, with colourful houses in the background.
Mull witches weave dark spell at heart of new crime novel
0
Webcams will enable people worldwide to watch Loch Ness. Picture by Jason Hedges.
From Nessie to Northern Lights: Discover Loch Ness from home with new webcams
0
Beer kegs in cellar.
Pint-size 'green guide' features sustainable north and north-east pubs
0
Police have issued an appeal for information to help trace missing Noman Ahmed.
Police launch appeal to trace missing Noman Ahmed
0

More from Press and Journal

Household energy costs in Shetland are twice that of the mainland. Picture: Shutterstock.
Annual energy bills for Shetland households predicted to hit £10k by April
0
Pub owner Colin Cameron is optimistic people will still keep coming through the doors.
Aberdeen pub owner bullish despite warnings of mass closures in the sector UK-wide
0
William Akio made his Ross County debut against East Fife in July. This is his only appearance to date in County colours due to his knee injury.
Ross County striker William Akio returns to face the might of Celtic in Premier…
0
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates scoring for Aberdeen against Livingston.
Aberdeen boss challenges Bojan Miovski to be the Premiership's top scorer this season
0
The Coigach Convenience Refurbishment project will look to repair and refurbish the conveniences. Picture: Google Maps.
Wester Ross public toilet restoration project allocated £20K funding boost
0
recycling centre booking system
New proposals for hybrid booking system at Aberdeenshire recycling centres amid calls for whole…
0