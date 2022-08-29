Zero-waste store and ethical coffee shop could come to Nairn, major Dornoch golf hotel improvements and changes to Broadford Medical Practice By Sean McAngus August 29, 2022, 11:45 am 0 Zero-waste store and ethical coffee shop could come to Nairn. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Highlands & Islands Annual energy bills for Shetland households predicted to hit £10k by April 0 Wester Ross public toilet restoration project allocated £20K funding boost 0 Council strikes set to continue as unions reject ‘unacceptable’ Cosla pay offer 0 Inverness hotel will close to customers after agreeing deal to house Ukrainian refugees 0 Orkney church to open heating hub for locals struggling with rising bills 0 Formal investigation launched into ferry grounding off Orkney 0 Mull witches weave dark spell at heart of new crime novel 0 From Nessie to Northern Lights: Discover Loch Ness from home with new webcams 0 Pint-size 'green guide' features sustainable north and north-east pubs 0 Police launch appeal to trace missing Noman Ahmed 0 More from Press and Journal Annual energy bills for Shetland households predicted to hit £10k by April 0 Aberdeen pub owner bullish despite warnings of mass closures in the sector UK-wide 0 Ross County striker William Akio returns to face the might of Celtic in Premier… 0 Aberdeen boss challenges Bojan Miovski to be the Premiership's top scorer this season 0 Wester Ross public toilet restoration project allocated £20K funding boost 0 New proposals for hybrid booking system at Aberdeenshire recycling centres amid calls for whole… 0