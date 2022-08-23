Skipinnish announce Christmas gig in Inverness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Skipinnish will perform in Inverness in December following their sell-out show in the Highland capital last year.

Skipinnish @ Xmas will take place at Inverness Leisure Centre on Friday, December 16, which promises to be a superb festive celebration.

The traditional Scottish band’s energetic music and original songs, largely inspired by the country’s land and seascapes, has attracted a loyal and continually expanding fanbase.

Today’s announcement comes hot on the heels of their hugely successful show Under Canvas in Stirling last weekend, the launch of their latest single, as well as their sell-out show to 5,000 fans in Inverness’ Bught Park last month.

‘It’s so good to be playing live again’

A spokesperson for the band said: “2022 has been a great year for Skipinnish. It’s so good to be playing live again and we’re keen to get back on stage at Inverness Leisure Centre, reconnecting with our amazing fans. Hopefully, we can continue to ‘ride the seventh wave’ together.”

Concert promoter LCC will host the event. Director Claire Kidger added: “Skipinnish have had a busy summer of live performances, plus the launch of their new single last week, and their popularity continues to grow.

“We’re excited to be hosting them at Inverness Leisure Centre in December along with special guest, Sandi Thom. It will be a party atmosphere, a great opportunity to have some fun in the run up to the festive period, so come and join us.”

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday, August 26, from www.lcclive.co.uk and www.ticketline.co.uk, as well as in person from Caffery’s Menswear in the city’s Eastgate Shopping Centre.