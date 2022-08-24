Drivers face waits during overnight resurfacing works on A82 as no diversions available

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Drivers face waits during overnight resurfacing works on A82 as no diversions available

By Lauren Robertson
August 24, 2022, 11:58 am Updated: August 24, 2022, 1:12 pm
Laggan Swing Bridge. Picture by Abrightside Photography.
Laggan Swing Bridge. Picture by Abrightside Photography.

Drivers will have to wait to cross a stretch of the A82 north of Laggan Swing Bridge while resurfacing works are carried out.

Work will start at 8pm on September 4, with a full road closure in place until 7am the next morning. The same will happen between September 5 and 6.

There are no diversions available on this section of the A82 Inverness to Fort William road so set amnesty periods have been put in place.

These will take place at 9pm, 10pm, 11pm, 12am, 2am and 4am, with a temporary speed limit of 30mph imposed out with working hours.

Resurfacing works, carried out by Bear Scotland, hope to make the road smoother for users and materials removed from the existing carriageway are to be recycled.

Eddie Ross, Bear Scotland’s north-west representative said: “The overnight closures are essential for the safety of road workers and motorists due to the narrow width of the road at this location.

“We’ve taken steps to limit the overall impact of the project by carrying out the work overnight and by providing amnesty periods for traffic to pass.”

