Drivers face waits during overnight resurfacing works on A82 as no diversions available

Drivers will have to wait to cross a stretch of the A82 north of Laggan Swing Bridge while resurfacing works are carried out.

Work will start at 8pm on September 4, with a full road closure in place until 7am the next morning. The same will happen between September 5 and 6.

There are no diversions available on this section of the A82 Inverness to Fort William road so set amnesty periods have been put in place.

These will take place at 9pm, 10pm, 11pm, 12am, 2am and 4am, with a temporary speed limit of 30mph imposed out with working hours.

Resurfacing works, carried out by Bear Scotland, hope to make the road smoother for users and materials removed from the existing carriageway are to be recycled.

Eddie Ross, Bear Scotland’s north-west representative said: “The overnight closures are essential for the safety of road workers and motorists due to the narrow width of the road at this location.

“We’ve taken steps to limit the overall impact of the project by carrying out the work overnight and by providing amnesty periods for traffic to pass.”