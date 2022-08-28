‘Catching Covid saved my life’: Inverness man battles back after virus led to diagnosis of stage four cancer

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Inverness man has described how catching Covid helped save his life as it led doctors to diagnose him with stage four cancer.

Alistair Gibson was living a happy and healthy life when he developed a persistent cough last March.

Despite testing negative for the Covid, the 23-year-old was concerned and contacted his local GP.

However, as he was presenting with Covid symptoms they refused to see him.

Within a matter of months, things took a turn for the worst when he tested positive and began coughing up blood.

Mr Gibson, who plays American football and coaches with the Highland Stags, said: “I felt physically fine. I was training, I was playing my sports and I just had a cough.

“I had a cough for a good couple of months but up to that point I never tested positive.

“I would cough to the point where I was unwell and then once I threw up I felt OK, until a couple of hours later then it repeated.

“I knew something was going on.”

After pleading to see a doctor, he was referred to the respiratory department at Raigmore Hospital.

In February, an ear, nose and throat (ENT) specialist removed a swollen lymph node in his neck which later revealed Mr Gibson had stage four Hodgkin lymphoma, a rare and aggressive cancer that develops in the lymphatic system.

‘The idea in my head was just to run away’

The very next day, he began his first round of chemotherapy, but things took a turn when he developed sepsis.

The sheriff officer spent 10 days in the ICU, fighting off the life-threatening disease.

“I was diagnosed on the Monday and then I was told to come back the next day to start chemotherapy,” he said.

“It is a good and a bad thing as I had no time to think about it but then I had no time to get ready.

“I remember working and doing my normal things and then a week later having to

phone and tell my boss I have cancer.”

Mr Gibson, who praised his family for their support, added: “I had moment, especially at the start, where I thought ‘I just want to pack this in, I don’t want to do it’.

“The idea in my head was just to run away from it all. I think if it wasn’t for my dad, some of the doctors at Raigmore and my mum I would have. They made sure I stayed on track.

“You really find the value in your support network.”

‘It puts it all into perspective’

The Invernessian admits he has experienced a lot of highs and lows over the last eight months.

“During my treatment, there were only certain days I could go outside, certain times I could go and see my mates,” he said.

“Any little illness could just do you in. The way I had my chemotherapy, between the 10th and 13th day of every cycle, your immune system and white blood cells hit zero so if even if you get a cold or Covid, you could get seriously unwell.

“This year has had lots of highs and lots of lows. It puts it all into perspective.”

Mr Gibson is now looking to the future after being given the all clear. He has started building up his fitness by returning to training and the gym.

He said: “Two weeks ago the doctor sat me down after a routine follow up scan and said ‘It’s all gone.’ If I’d never caught Covid then I’d never have found out I had cancer.

“In a roundabout way, catching Covid saved my life.”

He urged anyone feeling unwell to keep pushing to see a doctor and get a diagnosis.

Mr Gibson said: “If you are not sure about anything or just feel unwell, there is no need to be scared to check. Your family is not going to be annoyed if you say, “Can you please take me to the GP, I want to get this checked.’

“If I didn’t get checked and left this for five to 10 years, I wouldn’t be getting treated to be cured. Do not be afraid to ask for help and if you are unsure, just seek a professional. They are everywhere.”