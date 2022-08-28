‘Catching Covid saved my life’: Inverness man battles back after virus led to diagnosis of stage four cancer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘Catching Covid saved my life’: Inverness man battles back after virus led to diagnosis of stage four cancer

By Michelle Henderson
August 28, 2022, 7:57 pm Updated: August 29, 2022, 6:13 am
Alistair Gibson underwent chemotherapy at Raigmore Hospital, just a day after his diagnosis.
Alistair Gibson underwent chemotherapy at Raigmore Hospital, just a day after his diagnosis.

An Inverness man has described how catching Covid helped save his life as it led doctors to diagnose him with stage four cancer.

Alistair Gibson was living a happy and healthy life when he developed a persistent cough last March.

Despite testing negative for the Covid, the 23-year-old was concerned and contacted his local GP.

However, as he was presenting with Covid symptoms they refused to see him.

Within a matter of months, things took a turn for the worst when he tested positive and began coughing up blood.

Mr Gibson, who plays American football and coaches with the Highland Stags, said: “I felt physically fine. I was training, I was playing my sports and I just had a cough.

“I had a cough for a good couple of months but up to that point I never tested positive.

“I would cough to the point where I was unwell and then once I threw up I felt OK, until a couple of hours later then it repeated.

“I knew something was going on.”

In February, an ear, nose and throat (ENT) specialist removed a swollen lymph node in his neck which later revealed Mr Gibson had stage four Hodgkin lymphoma, a rare and aggressive cancer that develops in the lymphatic system.

After pleading to see a doctor, he was referred to the respiratory department at Raigmore Hospital.

In February, an ear, nose and throat (ENT) specialist removed a swollen lymph node in his neck which later revealed Mr Gibson had stage four Hodgkin lymphoma, a rare and aggressive cancer that develops in the lymphatic system.

‘The idea in my head was just to run away’

The very next day, he began his first round of chemotherapy, but things took a turn when he developed sepsis.

The sheriff officer spent 10 days in the ICU, fighting off the life-threatening disease.

 

“I was diagnosed on the Monday and then I was told to come back the next day to start chemotherapy,” he said.

“It is a good and a bad thing as I had no time to think about it but then I had no time to get ready.

“I remember working and doing my normal things and then a week later having to

phone and tell my boss I have cancer.”

Scans revealed he had stage four Hodgkin lymphoma.

Mr Gibson, who praised his family for their support, added: “I had moment, especially at the start, where I thought ‘I just want to pack this in, I don’t want to do it’.

“The idea in my head was just to run away from it all. I think if it wasn’t for my dad, some of the doctors at Raigmore and my mum I would have. They made sure I stayed on track.

“You really find the value in your support network.”

‘It puts it all into perspective’

The Invernessian admits he has experienced a lot of highs and lows over the last eight months.

“During my treatment, there were only certain days I could go outside, certain times I could go and see my mates,” he said.

“Any little illness could just do you in. The way I had my chemotherapy, between the 10th and 13th day of every cycle, your immune system and white blood cells hit zero so if even if you get a cold or Covid, you could get seriously unwell.

“This year has had lots of highs and lots of lows. It puts it all into perspective.”

Mr Gibson is now looking to the future after being given the all clear. He has started building up his fitness by returning to training and the gym.

He said: “Two weeks ago the doctor sat me down after a routine follow up scan and said ‘It’s all gone.’ If I’d never caught Covid then I’d never have found out I had cancer.

“In a roundabout way, catching Covid saved my life.”

The 23-year-old pictured with his Highland Stags teammates prior to his diagnosis.

He urged anyone feeling unwell to keep pushing to see a doctor and get a diagnosis.

Mr Gibson said: “If you are not sure about anything or just feel unwell, there is no need to be scared to check. Your family is not going to be annoyed if you say, “Can you please take me to the GP, I want to get this checked.’

“If I didn’t get checked and left this for five to 10 years, I wouldn’t be getting treated to be cured. Do not be afraid to ask for help and if you are unsure, just seek a professional. They are everywhere.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Zero-waste store and ethical coffee shop could come to Nairn.
Zero-waste store and ethical coffee shop could come to Nairn, major Dornoch golf hotel…
0
Helen Fields sat on an overturned boat on the shores of Mull, with colourful houses in the background.
Mull witches weave dark spell at heart of new crime novel
0
Webcams will enable people worldwide to watch Loch Ness. Picture by Jason Hedges.
From Nessie to Northern Lights: Discover Loch Ness from home with new webcams
0
Beer kegs in cellar.
Pint-size 'green guide' features sustainable north and north-east pubs
0
Police have issued an appeal for information to help trace missing Noman Ahmed.
Police launch appeal to trace missing Noman Ahmed
0
A ferry docked in a harbour.
Work on Uig pier could be split - causing two shorter closures
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a PayPal stalker, an anti-masker and a woman who cried…
Highland Coast Hotels chairman David Whiteford standing by the Royal Marine Hotel Brora.
Ambitious Highland hotel group ready to winter 'frighteningly discouraging' energy costs
0
Piles of rubbish are building up, with fire crews called to extinguish a blaze early today. Picture: Sophie Goodwin/DCT Media
Bin catches fire as rubbish builds up due to ongoing strikes
0
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Police appeal after assault Picture shows; Harrison Square, Lerwick. Lerwick. Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Boy, 15, arrested in connection with Lerwick assault

More from Press and Journal

Jamie Douglas, 42, was last seen in Aberdeen on Friday evening.
Missing Aberdeen man Jamie Douglas last seen three days ago
motorcyclists
Traffic builds on A96 through Keith after reports of crash involving van
0
Milne's Primary School in Fochabers.
Pupils at Fochabers school sent home due to power failure
0
At the May election three Buckie councillors were elected: Sonya Warren SNP, Neil McLennan, Conservative, and Lib Dem Christopher Prices. Pictures by Jason Hedges.
Buckie by-election to be held on November 4
0
Journalists and photographers gather outside 10 Downing Street (Photo: Steve Back/Shutterstock)
Eleanor Bradford: Pay attention to how Truss and Sunak treat local journalists
1
Inverness' Steven Boyd and Morton's Grant Gillespie and Cameron Blue in action.
Caley Thistle fan view: Another painful watch from a team capable of so much…