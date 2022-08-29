Orkney church to open heating hub for locals struggling with rising bills

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Orkney church to open heating hub for locals struggling with rising bills

By Lauren Robertson
August 29, 2022, 3:18 pm Updated: August 29, 2022, 7:24 pm
St Margaret's Church in Orkney. Picture by Church of Scotland
St Margaret's Church in Orkney. Picture by Church of Scotland

An Orkney church will open a “heating hub” from October to help locals struggling with rising energy costs.

St Margaret’s Church, which serves South Ronaldsay and Burray, will be open every weekday for people to go and warm up without having to have the heating on at home.

Anyone in the area can use the church to chat, study, read or watch TV, regardless of whether they are already connected to the church.

In a post on Facebook, the church said: “We are happy to help anyone who needs it.”

Rev Dr Marjory MacLean, minister of South Ronaldsay and Burray Church, said the kirk session wanted to ease worries about the rising cost of living.

“People are no doubt really anxious about the future and we just want to say ‘don’t worry there is going to be something here as an alternative to heating your home during the day’,” she said.

“Hopefully it might ease people’s fears that they will have somewhere to go and read, knit, chat, play cards and accompanied children can sit and do their homework.”

‘Enormous’ response from community

“We have a refurbished building with ground source heating which means it has a nice, comfortable, ambient temperature of 18C,” added Rev MacLean.

Rev Marjory MacLean. Picture by Church of Scotland

“Following the devastating announcement on the energy price cap last week, we decided that we had to make an announcement and the reaction on Facebook has been enormous.”

The service will be free, but anyone using it is encouraged to leave a small donation if they can.

St Margaret’s Church isn’t the only place providing people with warm shelter as the winter months draw in.

Councils across the north and north-east are introducing a range of support including “warm banks” and welcoming people into council-run buildings.

Arbuthnott, Bervie and Kinneff Church in Inverbervie is also asking locals whether a “warm hub” is something that would benefit the community.

CREATING A 'WARM HUB' IN INVERBERVIEMany of us will have been devasted by the news of the energy price rises this…

Posted by Arbuthnott, Bervie and Kinneff Church on Friday, 26 August 2022

Big Food Appeal

Energy regulator Ofgem has announced a price cap of £3,549 a year for the average home – a rise of 80% on current prices.

Around 24 million homes will be impacted by the new cap.

People across the north and north-east are already struggling with the rising cost of living, with many already having to make the difficult choice between heating and eating.

The Press and Journal and Evening Express are helping to raise awareness of the help available to anyone struggling through the Big Food Appeal.

For more information, or to get involved with The Big Food Appeal, click here.

