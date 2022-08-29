From Nessie to Northern Lights: Discover Loch Ness from home with new webcams

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
From Nessie to Northern Lights: Discover Loch Ness from home with new webcams

By Lauren Robertson
August 29, 2022, 10:35 am Updated: August 29, 2022, 12:44 pm
Webcams will enable people worldwide to watch Loch Ness.
Nessie hunting has never been easier with the installation of webcams along the length of Loch Ness.

Five new webcams will enable loch lovers to spot Highland cows, deer and birds of prey living along Loch Ness, as well as hopefully its most elusive resident.

The cameras have been installed at Craigdarroch Hotel, Drovers Lodge, Shoreland Lodges, Loch Ness Clansman Hotel and Airanloch B&B and will be live year-round on the Visit Inverness Loch Ness website.

There is a chance viewers might even catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights.

Michael Golding, chief executive at Visit Inverness Loch Ness, said: “For people all over the world to watch Loch Ness through the changing seasons and get a glimpse of the beautiful scenery and abundant wildlife is very special.

“Of course, the webcams will also give Nessie fans another way of spotting our elusive and most popular resident.”

👀🦕 NESSIE HUNTING JUST WENT GLOBAL 😍🌎Today we are SUPER excited to launch our Loch Ness Live Cameras! 📸 You can try and…

Posted by Visit Inverness Loch Ness on Monday, 29 August 2022

Admiring from afar

Viewers around the world will be able to watch canal boats on Christmas and eagles on Easter.

It is hoped the webcams will encourage people to visit the area themselves after admiring it on a screen.

Picture taken from new Loch Ness webcam at Airanloch B&B

Karl Engel from Airanloch B&B said: “We are lucky enough to get a stunning view of Loch Ness every day and we never tire of it.

“To have one of the webcams here, knowing that it is being watched by potentially millions of people around the world is just amazing and we hope it inspires people to come and visit Inverness and Loch Ness.”

