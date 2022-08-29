From Nessie to Northern Lights: Discover Loch Ness from home with new webcams

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nessie hunting has never been easier with the installation of webcams along the length of Loch Ness.

Five new webcams will enable loch lovers to spot Highland cows, deer and birds of prey living along Loch Ness, as well as hopefully its most elusive resident.

The cameras have been installed at Craigdarroch Hotel, Drovers Lodge, Shoreland Lodges, Loch Ness Clansman Hotel and Airanloch B&B and will be live year-round on the Visit Inverness Loch Ness website.

There is a chance viewers might even catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights.

Michael Golding, chief executive at Visit Inverness Loch Ness, said: “For people all over the world to watch Loch Ness through the changing seasons and get a glimpse of the beautiful scenery and abundant wildlife is very special.

“Of course, the webcams will also give Nessie fans another way of spotting our elusive and most popular resident.”

Admiring from afar

Viewers around the world will be able to watch canal boats on Christmas and eagles on Easter.

It is hoped the webcams will encourage people to visit the area themselves after admiring it on a screen.

Karl Engel from Airanloch B&B said: “We are lucky enough to get a stunning view of Loch Ness every day and we never tire of it.

“To have one of the webcams here, knowing that it is being watched by potentially millions of people around the world is just amazing and we hope it inspires people to come and visit Inverness and Loch Ness.”