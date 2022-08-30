Annual energy bills for Shetland households predicted to hit £10k by April

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Annual energy bills for Shetland households predicted to hit £10k by April

By Ellie Milne
August 30, 2022, 12:01 am Updated: August 30, 2022, 2:42 pm
Household energy costs in Shetland are twice that of the mainland. Picture: Shutterstock.
Household energy costs in Shetland are twice that of the mainland. Picture: Shutterstock.

Annual energy costs for households in Shetland are predicted to rise to more than £10,000 per year by April next year – around double the UK average.

Statistics show that the cost of living on the island is 20% to 65% higher than the rest of the UK.

This applies even under normal circumstances due to the colder climate, risk of poor insulation and lack of cheaper energy options, such as mains gas.

The average energy bill for island households is predicted to rise to £10,300 per year by April.

In comparison, the estimated average cost for the mainland is expected to rise to £5,136 per year.

By this time, a household in Shetland would need to earn £104,000 per annum to avoid being in fuel poverty.

The data also shows that 96% of households could be spending 10% of their incomes on energy costs.

‘A damaging impact’

The leader of Shetland Islands Council has written to the Chancellor of the Exchequer to highlight the “stark predictions” for energy costs.

Council leader Emma Macdonald is calling for special support to mitigate the unique circumstances of island life.

She said: “Our islands have been at the heart of oil and gas activity for over 40 years, yet our people have not seen the benefits of that in terms of a lower cost of fuel.

“Shetland has contributed, and will continue to contribute, significantly to UK energy exports, and yet people in our communities will struggle to heat their homes in the coming year.

Council leader Emma Macdonald with council convener Andrea Manson. Lerwick. Supplied by Shetland Islands Council

“This is particularly ironic, given the continued development of offshore and onshore renewable energy production around Shetland.

“We are calling for UK Government support to enable host communities to secure long-term community benefit arrangements, which could include access to low-cost energy for islanders.

“But we also need immediate government help to address rising energy costs, which will have such a damaging impact on those who live in Shetland.”

‘You shouldn’t need to be a millionaire to stay warm’

Shetland MSP Beatrice Wishart said many residents and businesses on the islands were already struggling before the recent energy price rises.

She said: “One long-established business is saying that when they enter calculations for increasing energy costs in coming months they turn into a “substantially loss-making entity”.

“You shouldn’t have to be a millionaire to stay warm this winter.

“The Conservatives and the SNP have been caught like deer in the headlights. They must act now to spare families from soaring energy bills by cancelling October’s price cap increase.”

Beatrice Wishart MSP

Highlands and Islands MSP Jamie Halcro Johnston said: “As an islander, I share Emma Macdonald’s very real concerns about the impact of rising energy prices in our communities.

“Whoever becomes the next prime minister must have tackling these issues at the very top of their in-tray.

“And while the £37 billion already committed by the chancellor – with targeted support for eight million of the most vulnerable households – is extremely welcome, it is clear that more will need to be done for households and businesses who are otherwise going to struggle.”

What support is coming?

On Friday, Ofgem announced an 80% rise in the average household’s energy bill which will push millions more into fuel poverty.

The price cap will rise to £3,549 on October 1 and is expected to rise again in January.

The government regulator’s chief executive said the new prime minister will have to “act fast” to help those who are struggling.

The Scottish Government has said it is treating the rising fuel costs as a “public emergency”.

It has announced a £1.2 million package to expand support services and called for the UK Government to take “immediate” action.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said it will be up to his successor to help people with the rising cost of energy bills. 

Our simple energy bill calculator predicts your future monthly costs

