Missing person Noman Ahmed has been traced “safe and well”.

An appeal was launched after the 2o-year-old was last seen getting off a train at Locheilside train station on Saturday, August 27 at 11pm.

Police confirmed that Noman Ahmed has since been traced safe and well and have thanked all who assisted and shared the appeal.