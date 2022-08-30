Exclusion zone set up around Skye barge giving off rotten eggs smell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Exclusion zone set up around Skye barge giving off rotten eggs smell

By Louise Glen
August 30, 2022, 5:31 pm
Portree Harbour.
Portree Harbour.

A 1,640ft exclusion zone has been placed around a salmon farm feed barge, off Skye, because of potentially toxic gasses.

The barge was in use by Faroese company Bakkafrost when in sank in November 2021 during Storm Arwen.

Bakkafrost has told the BBC it has been working on a recovery plan since the sinking, while police say multi-agency discussions have taken place to have the vessel recovered.

The smell is described as rotten eggs, as a consequence of the barge’s submerged cargo degrading.

Don Staniford, of campaign group $camon $cotland, said the barge has lain on the seabed for months, raising the issue on his social media accounts.

“Scottish salmon farming is a toxic industry,” said Mr Staniford

“Cages and feed barges have spread like a malignant cancer around the coasts of the Highlands and Islands.

“With all the mass mortalities on salmon farms and sunken feed barges this is a lethal industry which is dead in the water.”

Oil and gas removed from the vessel

Inspector Ross McCartney, of Portree Police Station, said: “We are aware of a leak of gas from a sunken vessel off Portree Harbour. Multi-agency discussions have taken place and plans are ongoing to safely recover the vessel.

“There is not considered to be any risk to the public as a result of the leak at this time.”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) said: “On November 27 2021, SEPA was informed by The Scottish Salmon Company that the feed barge for their Loch Portree sites had sunk the previous day during a storm.

“A multi-agency group was set up in response involving SEPA, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency, Marine Scotland, Highland Council, and other organisations.

“Fuel and oil from the barge were safely removed by December 2021 and pose no further risk to the local water environment.”

She continued: “SEPA continues to work with partners to ensure that the waste feed within the barge is recovered or disposed of in accordance with waste management legislation.”

Barge will be vented

Bakkafrost told the BBC that as part of the salvage operation gas would be vented to reduce any potential risk.

It said: “All relevant authorities are being kept informed of progress on the recovery operation and we will continue to work together with experts to ensure a safe conclusion to the operation.

“Bakkafrost is fully committed to ensuring public safety in relation to all of its operations, vessels and equipment and we are addressing the removal of any gas as a priority.”

