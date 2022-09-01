Energy crisis could saddle those in Orkney with double the average bills of other areas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Energy crisis could saddle those in Orkney with double the average bills of other areas

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
September 1, 2022, 11:45 am
Orkney Council Leader James Stockan energy crisis
Orkney Council Leader James Stockan says he expects the figures for the county to be 'broadly the same" as Shetland's

Orkney’s council leader has reacted to the stark prediction that, by April, 96% of Shetlanders could be in fuel poverty.

James Stockan has praised the work done by his neighbouring local authority.

He expects Orkney to be similarly affected by the energy crisis.

On Monday, Shetland council announced that their leader, Emma Macdonald, had written to the Chancellor of the Exchequer.

She set out the stark predictions contained in a report on Shetland’s household energy situation.

These included the average energy cost per year for a household in Shetland rising as high as £10,300.

This would be around double that of the UK average.

This could leave 96% of Shetland households spending 10% of their income on their energy costs.

Shetland council has estimated that a household in Shetland would need to earn £104,000 per annum to avoid being in fuel poverty.

Even under normal circumstances, their cost of living is anything from 20% to 65% higher than the UK average, the council says.

Understandably these predictions grabbed headlines in Orkney, where it’s expected that the figures will be similar.

Double the bills

Orkney’s council leader James Stockan said: “This is a great piece of work from Shetland Islands Council.

“Those figures are undoubtedly startling and we believe Orkney’s figures could be broadly similar.

“A key issue here is the paradox that exists around the tremendous levels of energy our island communities produce.

“Yet we are on the heaviest end of the current energy crisis.

“This is a disparity brought about by the additional challenges we face in terms of higher charges, our climate, and the lack of mains gas.

“As we’ve been saying for some time now, the system is broken and it badly needs fixed.

Mr Stockan added: “The figures produced should be the wakeup call that the UK Government and Ofgem so badly needed.

“They provide a catalyst for discussion with them at the inaugural meeting of the Islands Forum in Orkney next month.”

Are you interested in more exclusive and breaking Highland and Islands news from the P&J? If so, why not join our dedicated Facebook page HERE

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

The Kessock Bridge.
Gridlock traffic across Inverness as Kessock Bridge closes due to 'concern for a person'
0
To go with story by Andrew Dykes. Consent granted for SSE?s Bhlaraidh wind farm extension Picture shows; Bhlaraidh wind farm. Great Glen. Supplied by SSE Renewables Date; Unknown; 5d923494-459e-44ed-8467-bf33f46f9c57
Scottish Government green lights wind farm expansion in scenic Great Glen
0
Councillor Margaret Paterson wants Highland Council to fast track its housing insulation programme. Photo: Sandy McCook
Highland councillors call for urgent action on home insulation programme ahead of winter bills
0
CR0037730 Overflowing bins due to the bin strike in Aberdeen. Castlegate Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............27/08/22
Backlog warnings as bin crews get back to work after strike
0
Berneray, part of the Bays of Harris Estate. Picture Eilidh Carr
Bays of Harris Estate: Residents prepare to vote in 'once in a lifetime' community…
0
Police are in attendace to an incident on Kessock Bridge. Picture by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
A9 reopens on Kessock Bridge following concern for a person
0
Lochboisdale, South Uist.
Lochboisdale and Castlebay ferry terminal linkspans to close for urgent repairs
Librarians and other council staff could soon be trained to administer lifesaving naloxone, which buys time after overdose, to combat a rise in suspected drug deaths.
Police roll-out of emergency treatment Naloxone begins in Shetland
0
Police, fire and ambulance attended the crash on the B817. Picture: Google Maps.
Two drivers taken hospital, one arrested, following crash near Dingwall
0
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. 25 October 2019: A pedestrian has been knocked down by a lorry on the A82 just north of Drumadrochit. The road is expected to remain closed in to the evening as police carry out an accident investigation. Credit: Andrew Smith Picture shows; 25 October 2019: A pedestrian has been knocked down by a lorry on the A82 just north of Drumadrochit. The road is expected to remain closed in to the evening as police carry out an accident investigation. Credit: Andrew Smith. A82 just north of Drumadrochit.. Andrew Smith Date; 25/10/2019
Lorry loader that killed nursery teacher was 'not maintained to a high standard'

More from Press and Journal

Sanjeev Kholi, Paul Riley, Jane McCarry and Gavin Mitchell from Still Game. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
People Hav Tae Know: Still Game cast bringing anniversary tour to Aberdeen
Ryan Duncan.
'An extraordinary breach of security': Drunk man made it to planes after scaling Aberdeen…
Ewen Ferguson impressed Thomas Bjorn with an opening 63 in Denmark.
Ewen Ferguson and Robert MacIntyre excel in Ryder Cup audition in Denmark
Barley seeds have returned to the distillery from space.
A giant leap for dram-kind: Glenlivet's newest single malt is literally out of this…
0
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin: 'My players are here until I'm told otherwise'
The Leanchoil Trust has been given over £440,00 to buy the former NHS Leanchoil Hospital site in Forres. Picture by Jason Hedges.
Forres campaigners secure £400k boost to buy and transform abandoned Leanchoil Hospital
0