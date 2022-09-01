Shetland Council to stream meetings live online

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Major council meetings in Shetland will be broadcast live online from next week, allowing the public to watch the debate on any desktop or mobile device.

Earlier this year, Shetland Islands Council moved their chamber from Lerwick Town Hall to the former St Ringans Church, with the move allowing the installation of equipment to allow the live streaming of meetings.

The meetings that will be webcast live are full council and the policy and resources, education and families, environment and transport, and development committees respectively.

‘Exciting step forward’

Shetland Islands Council convener, Andrea Manson said: “This is an exciting step forward for the council. Improving access to the democratic process was a significant part of the decision to move to the new chamber.

“The new technology will help extend the transparency around the decisions we make, something that the public rightly expect of us.

‘Will become the norm’

“I am sure that live streamed meetings will become the norm so that folk can see how we reach the decisions that affect the Shetland community.”

The first live meeting will be of the education and families committee on Tuesday, September 6 at 10am.