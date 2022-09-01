Shetland Council to stream meetings live online

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Shetland Council to stream meetings live online

By Chris Cromar
September 1, 2022, 5:19 pm Updated: September 1, 2022, 5:25 pm
Shetland council chamber at St Ringans Church in Lerwick.


Major council meetings in Shetland will be broadcast live online from next week, allowing the public to watch the debate on any desktop or mobile device.

Earlier this year, Shetland Islands Council moved their chamber from Lerwick Town Hall to the former St Ringans Church, with the move allowing the installation of equipment to allow the live streaming of meetings.

The headquarters of Shetland Islands Council, Lerwick Town Hall.

The meetings that will be webcast live are full council and the policy and resources, education and families, environment and transport, and development committees respectively.

‘Exciting step forward’

Shetland Islands Council convener, Andrea Manson said: “This is an exciting step forward for the council. Improving access to the democratic process was a significant part of the decision to move to the new chamber.

“The new technology will help extend the transparency around the decisions we make, something that the public rightly expect of us.

‘Will become the norm’

“I am sure that live streamed meetings will become the norm so that folk can see how we reach the decisions that affect the Shetland community.”

The first live meeting will be of the education and families committee on Tuesday, September 6 at 10am.

