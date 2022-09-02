Investigation into NHS Orkney data breach after 69 health records accessed unnecessarily by staff member

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An investigation has been launched by NHS Orkney following a serious data breach.

Island health bosses have apologised after reports found primary care records had been unnecessarily accessed by a member of staff.

The breach has directly affected a total of 69 patients on the island of Stronsay.

It is understood the staff member involved with the breach no longer works for the health board.

The breach, which was first flagged by a complaint, has been reported to the Information Commissioners’ office.

‘This has fallen far short of the behaviour we expect’

Health officials have written to all those affected to inform them of the breach.

NHS Orkney says a number of measures to prevent any further data breaches have been imposed, including the delivery of additional data protection training and reinforcing their procedures.

Interim chief executive Michael Dickson has reassured patients that the breach has been contained.

“I would like to apologise unreservedly on behalf of NHS Orkney for this unacceptable breach of personal information,” he said.

“This has fallen far short of the behaviour we expect from those working for us.

“We take patient confidentiality very seriously and have already reported this data breach to the Information Commissioner.

“I would like to reassure the individuals affected that there is no evidence that any data has been amended, downloaded, removed, or forwarded. Nevertheless, it is deeply regrettable this has occurred.”

Patient confidentiality

The breach is not the first of its kind for the island health board.

At the height of the Covid pandemic, an investigation was launched after a confidential health board file was sent to a member of the local press.

The confidential document contained the names and personal information of 10 staff members.

Figures obtained by the Press and Journal in 2019 also found 377 records were lost in Orkney in recent years.

This included one incident where 364 mental health records and 12 hospital medical records were accidentally shredded.